'Motor Mythbusters' Series Will Investigate Urban Legends, F&F, And More
Mythbusters is getting a car-themed spin-off, launching on the Motor Trend streaming platform this August
There are so many popular myths floating around in the car world that Motor Trend has decided it’s worth making a whole series to debunk them. A spin-off of the immensely popular ‘Mythbusters’, the new show is called Motor Mythbusters.
It was first announced as being greenlit a few months ago, and now, the first proper trailer has been revealed along with some fresh details. The show will be fronted by three presenters - Tory Belleci, a former host of the original Mythbusters who we recently saw pair up with Richard Hammond on The Great Escapists, Faye Hadley, a mechanic who features in Motor Trend series ‘All Girls Garage’, and drag racer and engineer Bisi Ezerioha.
The series will be searching “for truth behind popular automotive myths through a mixture of scientific method, lively curiosity and plain old-fashioned ingenuity,” Motor Trend says. Inspiration is said to have been taking from a variety of sources including films, TV series, viral videos, Reddit threads, urban legends and fan submissions.
Examples including Ferris Bueller’s odometer-clocking antics, whether or not Fred Flintsone’s car would work IRL, and even the infamous soda can tab scene from Fast and Furious 8. F9 should give the team plenty of material for the future, too…
If the show neatly balances between the smashy, attention-grabbing stuff for the masses and the geekier, more enthusiast-friendly Mythbusting, it could make for compelling viewing. We’ll find out exactly how it pans out when Motor Mythbusters kicks off on the Motor Trend app on 4 August.
