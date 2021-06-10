'Motor Mythbusters' Series Will Investigate Urban Legends, F&F, And More

There are so many popular myths floating around in the car world that Motor Trend has decided it’s worth making a whole series to debunk them. A spin-off of the immensely popular ‘Mythbusters’, the new show is called Motor Mythbusters.

It was first announced as being greenlit a few months ago, and now, the first proper trailer has been revealed along with some fresh details. The show will be fronted by three presenters - Tory Belleci, a former host of the original Mythbusters who we recently saw pair up with Richard Hammond on The Great Escapists, Faye Hadley, a mechanic who features in Motor Trend series ‘All Girls Garage’, and drag racer and engineer Bisi Ezerioha.