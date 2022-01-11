Mitsubishi Ralliart's Quiet Rebirth Reaches Delica, Eclipse Cross And Others

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Mitsubishi’s famed Ralliart brand is back. The thing is, the first batch of new Ralliart products aren’t exactly inspiring, consisting of an SUV and a couple of pick-up trucks for the Thai market with some decals and mudguards. And that’s it. See also: The Glorious Relaunch Of Mitsubishi Ralliart Involves…Stickers And Mudguards Ralliart is back in force for the incoming 2022 Toyko Auto Salon, and again, the vehicles involved won’t get your pulse racing too much. There are a few interesting highlights, however, including the awkwardly-named Delica D:5 Tough x Tough.

We love a Delica here at CT, and this one looks great with its raft of aftermarket parts and Ralliart bits. It’s been treated to a lift kit, 16-inch wheels shod in all-terrain tyres, extra body cladding and a roof tent. From Ralliart we have matte black trim and red trim pieces, and yes, some stickers and mudguards. Fun diversion though the Delica may be, it’s not the headline car for Mitsi at the show. That honour goes to the Vision Ralliart, best thought of as an Outlander that discovered the local gym last year. It has big wheel arch flares housing 22-inch wheels, under which you’ll find nicely large six-pot brakes. Don’t go thinking that means you get more power, though - the Vision Ralliart doesn’t have any other mechanical upgrades. Boo.

The Outlander and Eclipse Cross Ralliart Style follow the same recipe as each. Both are finished in White Diamond with black-painted wheels, various red bits of trim, and you guessed it - Ralliart stickers and mud flaps. From here, we leave Ralliart behind. The Outlander Wild Adventure Style instead gets a bunch of accessories from Japanese outdoor brad Ogawa. It’s fitted with a roof carrier, tow bar and various pieces of camping equipment.

The final two show cars are of the Kei variety. The K-EV concept X Style4 (these names don’t get any better, sadly) is finished in matte blue with a snazzy copper-coloured roof. Mitsubishi hasn’t yet offered any details of its electric powertrain, but we do know it serves as a preview for a new production EV developed in collaboration with Nissan.