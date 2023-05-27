Mazda's Rotary-Engined 1991 Winner Returns To Centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first Le Mans 24 hour endurance race, the only winner with a rotary engine has been invited back for a track demonstration. Organizers Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) asked Mazda to join the festivities along with around 70 winning cars from previous years. There will be an exhibition at the Le Mans Museum from June 1 to July 2.

Usually kept at Mazda’s HQ in Hiroshima, 787B chassis 002 has been meticulously preserved and kept in good working order. The 1991 race marked over two decades of Le Mans entries for Mazda before it was crowned the first Japanese manufacturer to win the epic endurance event. This was the last opportunity for a rotary-engined vehicle to win, as this engine type was banned from 1992.