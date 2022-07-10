Mansory F8XX Is The Ferrari F8 Spider For You If You’re Addicted To Carbon Fibre

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The Ferrari F8 Spider is a pretty striking convertible supercar in standard form. But, if you’d like to spend a whole heap of money making it look like you’ve crashed through a rich person’s autoparts store, Mansory has the answer. Whatever the question is or was, it seems Mansory’s answer is carbon fibre. The F8XX gets a new front end; there’s a new bumper with lashings of forged carbon, including new strakes and fins. Down the side, there’s a jutting skirt – avoid parking anywhere with kerbs – and the rear end is overhauled with new winglets, diffusers and a new decklid. We’ll leave it to you to work out what all Mansory’s parts are made of.

The more you look, the more carbon you see. Even the door handles can be clad in carbon, and any one of the Ferrari’s vents can be surrounded by the stuff. The car you see here even comes with carbon-fibre wheel covers, but luckily there are versions without the bulky carbon bits. See also: Mansory Has Modified A Ferrari 812 GTS And Oh God No This car’s Catania Green and yellow paint scheme looks pretty good to our eyes, if a bit reminiscent of a John Deere tractor, but you can customise the looks to your heart’s content. That’s good news if you find the interior of this car a bit much.