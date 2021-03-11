Mansory Has Modified A Ferrari 812 GTS And Oh God No

The drop-top version of the 812 Superfast has been given Mansory's 'Stallone' treatment, and the results are, well...

No one hits up Mansory if they want something demure, so in that sense, this new Ferrari 812 GTS ‘Stallone’ will surely satisfy the desires of the tuner’s average customer. If anything it’s one of Mansory’s less, erm, challenging pieces, but we’re rather struggling with that rear wing. It looks too wide and tall on the coupe version of the Stallone, but on a GTS with its roof stowed, it arguably looks even more out of place. But hey, it’s attention-grabbing, and that’s the whole point.

To try and balance out that huge wing, there’s a more aggressive front bumper with some LaFerrari influence, new side skirts with beefy brake ducts, and at the back, some big ‘fins’ protruding upwards plus a set of gratuitous gills. The finishing touch is a set of Y-spoke forged wheels with blue pinstripes.

Why blue? Just take a look at the cabin. If you dare. The dashboard and seats are clad in bright blue leather with elements, with the same shade of blue covering the steering wheel too. The colour scheme would be a bit much even for one of those ‘sporty’ wash bags you might get for Christmas from a well-meaning relative. The 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 in the 812 is already plenty powerful with 780bhp offered up at the dizzying heights of 8500rpm, but in any case, Mansory has sought to extract a little more go. Thanks to an ECU fiddle and a new exhaust system, the power output now stands at 819bhp, while the torque is up by 16lb ft to 546.