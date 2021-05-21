Manhart's Golf GTI Has 286bhp, Big Wheels And A Starlight Headlining

As much as we enjoyed the VW Golf GTI Clubsport we drove recently (more on that soon), there’s one catch - you can’t have it with a manual gearbox. That’s a potential deal-breaker for more buyers than you might expect, with stick-shifting GTIs remaining popular even as manual demand on the whole dwindles.

Allow us, then, to present a solution. It’s the Golf GTI 290 by Manhart, and it produces 286bhp (290hp), a mere 10bhp away from the Clubsport’s output. Making up for the small power deficit, it has a bigger torque output, producing 313lb ft vs 295. And, of course, you can get these figures whether the starting point is a DSG automatic or a six-speed manual.