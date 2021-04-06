BRZ STI tweaks give the latest Subaru coupe a (non-turbo) boost

Ever since the Subaru BRZ was hatched a rumour mill has been churning out speculation that there’s a turbocharged STI variant in development. Subaru even revealed a concept version in the ‘States back in 2015, but the factory has so far resisted the temptation to build a production BRZ STI in spite of the obvious pent-up demand among legions of fans.

Meanwhile, the second-gen BRZ was revealed back in November 2020 - now joined by its Toyota GR 86 sister-model - and as you’d expect the STI crew have been dabbling with a few go-faster goodies for the domestic market.

This first wave of STI parts for Japanese owners include an in-your-face carbon rear wing for the rear deck, a set of 18-inch BBS alloys, and a performance exhaust system which presumably will bring a few extra decibels and/or bhp to the BRZ party - details on either front are yet to be confirmed.