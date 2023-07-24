Lando Norris Smashed Max Verstappen’s £35,000, Hungarian Grand Prix Trophy

While Max Verstappen was as dominant as always at Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix, the Red Bull Formula 1 driver left with a smashed trophy, courtesy of McLaren’s Lando Norris.

After cruising to victory at the Hungaroring, Verstappen was celebrating with champagne while Norris attempted his now-trademark method of opening the bubbly – bashing the base on the ground to maximise the fizz.

Unfortunately, the impact of the bottle on the top step of the podium wobbled Verstappen’s handmade trophy over, causing it to fall to the floor and smash into several pieces.