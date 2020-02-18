Land Rover Jumps, Crashes And Rolls The Defender To Prove Its Toughness

Land Rover has released a fantastic new commercial to advertise its role in the next Bond film, and it really makes us want a Defender

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The purpose of advertising is to make you want the thing being advertised. The right colours, the right slogan, the right subliminal messages. Well, right now we want a Land Rover Defender and a muddy field. This commercial has been released to highlight Land Rover’s involvement in the next James Bond movie, No Time to Die. A trio of Defenders, alongside a further three Triumph Scrambler-based bikes, appears into shot in a behind-the-scenes style at first; you can see the ramps they launch from.

There’s a bit of clever editing as they land and we’re not suggesting the massive launch was one that the Defender really can survive and drive onwards, but the car that does finally continue the journey has clearly taken a stiff landing regardless. All the vehicles, focusing on the Defenders, then start ploughing over and through obstacles; mounds of dirt, grassy lips onto steeper slopes, and along a river. There’s now a helicopter for some reason. Because Bond, we assume. The rest of the video is all jumps, leaps and heroic mud-plugging as Defenders churn up the countryside and even whack the odd tree on the way past.