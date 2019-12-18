or register
Land Rover Has Bought Off-Road Racing Specialist Bowler

Specialist Land Rover tuning and race-preparation outfit Bowler has been snapped up by Land Rover itself, integrating into the SVO division

6 hours ago News 4 comments
The New Land Rover Defender’s Identity Crisis Sweetens The Discovery 5

Sometimes it’s hard to have an opinion, especially when you have to voice an opinion that your peers and friends will probably disown you for

3 months ago Blog 17 comments
The Lego Technic Land Rover Defender Has High And Low-Range Gearboxes

The build-your-own version of the Land Rover Defender has the most complicated gearbox ever seen in a Lego Technic set

3 months ago News 4 comments
News The All-New Land Rover Defender Looks Chunky, Dependable And Awesome
Features Range Rover Evoque Review: The Pop Diva Has Grown Up
The Land Rover Discovery Sport Has A New Face And Fresh Tech

Land Rover's Freelander successor has been given some styling tweaks, a mild hybrid system and a new infotainment setup

7 months ago News 10 comments
The New Straight-Six, Mild Hybrid Range Rover Laughs At Discomfort

Mirroring changes already seen on the Range Rover Sport, the full-fat Range Rover is here, and it’s even more comfortable than ever

8 months ago News 17 comments
Here's The New Land Rover Defender Doing Land Rover Defender Things

Land Rover has released a whole batch of images showing Defender test prototypes, while also detailed the vehicle's brutal test regime

8 months ago News 19 comments
This Range Rover Velar Has A £21,000 Body Kit

Long-standing Range Rover and Land Rover tuner Overfinch has released a new series of Velar modifications, but they don’t come cheap

10 months ago News 17 comments
JLR's New 395bhp Straight-Six Is Here And You Can Have It In A Range Rover Sport

The new Range Rover Sport HST is powered by a mild hybrid inline-six, an engine we're expecting to see much more of

10 months ago News 15 comments
You Can Now Have The Range Rover Velar With A 542bhp V8

The Range Rover Velar has a newfound sense of occasion thanks to this SVAutobiography version

10 months ago News 22 comments
The Two-Door Range Rover SV Coupe Has Been Canned

Land Rover has confirmed that the limited-run two-door SV Coupe won't be put into production after all

a year ago News 28 comments
The Land Rover Defender Will Return To The US – At Over $55,000

The once-utilitarian Defender has made a return to the US for pre-production testing in 2019, followed by its 2020 arrival at an eye-opening price point

a year ago News 24 comments
This Is Probably The New Land Rover Defender, And It's Arriving In 2019

This low-resolution image posted by Land Rover USA could well be the next Defender

a year ago News 14 comments
This Used Range Rover Sport Is A 385bhp, £6k Bargain All-Rounder

As an exercise in box-ticking, a used supercharged RR Sport takes some beating, but are you brave enough to take the plunge?

a year ago Used Cars 25 comments

