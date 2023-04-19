Lancia Turns Electric To Revive The Brand

Lancia has launched its return with an all-electric concept debuted at Milan Design Week. The brand’s new phase is set to redefine it at the forefront of new tech whilst incorporating elements of its past. This concept is called Lancia Pu+Ra HPE. Pu and Ra is in reference to “the brand’s new, pure and radical design language” and HPE is short for high performance electric. It’s also a callback to the high performance estate Lancia Beta in the ‘70s.

The colour is called progressive green to highlight the progression of the Lancia brand and its sustainability goals. Its bluey green tone is also intended to pay tribute to the Lancia Flaminia Azzurro Vincennes.