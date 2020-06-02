JDM Toyota GR Yaris Range Includes 118bhp CVT Version And Pared-Back 'RC'

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Not long after the Internet-breaking debut of the Toyota GR Yaris, a video emerged showing a low-powered, CVT-equipped prototype version. Toyota wouldn’t say at the time if it would make production, but now, it’s been confirmed as part of the domestic market range. The JDM line-up will consist of three derivatives. The RZ is the GR Yaris as the rest of the world will know it, with a 257bhp 1.6-litre inline-three powering all-four wheels. Front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials and stickier Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres are available via the ‘high-performance grade’ option.

The RC is intended to be the “competition-focused” car of the range, with the weight figure dropping by 30kg to 1250kg thanks to the ditching of the infotainment system among other measures. Interestingly, it’s been given smaller wheels and tyres compared to the other cars in the range, measuring in at 205/45/17 compared to 225/40/17. Finally, there’s the RS, which is lighter still at 1130kg, but only because - like the prototype seen earlier this year - it’s lost the all-wheel drive system. Also, in place of the bespoke, high-power 1.6-litre inline-three is a more run-of-the-mill ‘Dynamic Force’ 1.5-litre triple. It produces just 118bhp and 109lb ft of torque, which is sent to the front wheels via a CVT automatic gearbox.