Is This Immaculate BMW 1M Worth $200,000?
153 miles from new, always kept in climate-controlled storage, is this the lowest mileage BMW 1M in the world?
We all know the BMW 1M as one of the greatest driver’s cars that BMW M division has ever built, and with just over 6000 made, they’re hard to come by. Enthusiast Auto Group, a BMW dealer based in Ohio has listed this 2011 1M for $199,990 (around £161,000). Its steep price is thanks to its extremely low mileage at 153 miles. The owner has kept this 1M in climate controlled storage for the past decade and it’s apparently never spent a night outside.
With a performance focused model like this, it’s almost criminal that its hardly been driven. The dealer says it’s a completely original Alpine White over black leather example that doesn’t have any modifications. As it’s barely been driven, the interior is immaculate and there’s no sign that anyone’s ever sat inside.
According to the listing, this car is is specified with every option available, starting with the most important, the N54 twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre engine with 335hp, 332lb ft of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and limited slip differential.
It also has all the techy options including power adjustable heated front seats, keyless entry, Bluetooth, USB and aux input for smartphones and Harman Kardon surround sound system. This left hand drive example is just one of 740 1Ms produced for America.
Whilst the BMW M1 has seen some record six-figure sales, there doesn’t seem to be a 1M that’s sold for more than $/£100,000 yet. It’s an ambitious list price but given their scarcity in America and its extremely low mileage, it’s likely to attract some serious BMW enthusiasts. What do you think, is it worth nearly $200,000?
