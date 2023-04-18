Is This Immaculate BMW 1M Worth $200,000?

We all know the BMW 1M as one of the greatest driver’s cars that BMW M division has ever built, and with just over 6000 made, they’re hard to come by. Enthusiast Auto Group, a BMW dealer based in Ohio has listed this 2011 1M for $199,990 (around £161,000). Its steep price is thanks to its extremely low mileage at 153 miles. The owner has kept this 1M in climate controlled storage for the past decade and it’s apparently never spent a night outside.

With a performance focused model like this, it’s almost criminal that its hardly been driven. The dealer says it’s a completely original Alpine White over black leather example that doesn’t have any modifications. As it’s barely been driven, the interior is immaculate and there’s no sign that anyone’s ever sat inside.