Hot Hyundais Will Soon Be Rocking Carbon Wheels

At a time when many firms are cooling their jets when it comes to performance cars, Hyundai is going big. We saw several fast Hyundais at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, including the Ioniq 5 N, and if there were ever any doubt about the Korean brand’s performance intentions, we’re now seeing some seriously trick components, too.

This is a composite carbon wheel from Dymag, which is working alongside Hankuk Carbon to develop OEM wheels for Hyundai’s N Performance cars. The wheels have been designed and developed with Hyundai and comprise a composite carbonfibre rim and a “forged metallic centrepiece”, which makes it sound like something to display on your coffee table.