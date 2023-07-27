or register
Hot Hyundais Will Soon Be Rocking Carbon Wheels

Check out Hyundai’s first composite hybrid wheels from Dymag, coming soon to future N Performance models

At a time when many firms are cooling their jets when it comes to performance cars, Hyundai is going big. We saw several fast Hyundais at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, including the Ioniq 5 N, and if there were ever any doubt about the Korean brand’s performance intentions, we’re now seeing some seriously trick components, too.

This is a composite carbon wheel from Dymag, which is working alongside Hankuk Carbon to develop OEM wheels for Hyundai’s N Performance cars.

The wheels have been designed and developed with Hyundai and comprise a composite carbonfibre rim and a “forged metallic centrepiece”, which makes it sound like something to display on your coffee table.

Dymag reckons this hybrid build uses the best of both materials but saves up to 50% of the weight of a cast aluminium wheel. Why is this good? Because less weight means less unsprung mass and inertia, which means better handling and steering feel. The carbon wheels should also improve noise vibration and harshness (NVH) levels, too.

How much will it cost to refurb them if you get too close to a kerb or wallop a pothole? There’s nothing about that in the press release, but we’re guessing it might be a touch pricey.

