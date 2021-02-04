or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 5 hours ago 1
News

Hot Damn, The New Not-A-Citroen DS 4 Actually Looks Great

Citroen offshoot DS has revealed an all-new DS 4, and it's a world away from the old model

Remind me later
Hot Damn, The New Not-A-Citroen DS 4 Actually Looks Great - News

To begin with, launching DS as a separate brand seemed to mostly involve prising Citroen badges off existing models. One such car was the DS 4, a relative to the less swanky C4 with highlights including oddly firm suspension and rear windows that were fixed in place because of the weird-shaped doors.

Now, there’s a brand new version, and if you’ll forgive us for the oh-so predictable use of the French language while talking about a French car, vive la difference!

Hot Damn, The New Not-A-Citroen DS 4 Actually Looks Great - News

It’s a much more angular beast than the frumpy old DS 4, with design highlights including giant L-shaped daytime running lights and a “three-dimensional” grille with a diamond-tipped finish. There’s a little too much going on down the car’s flanks, but overall, it’s a great look. And yes, the rear windows open this time.

The car sits on the new EMP2 platform as the DS 7 Crossback and Peugeot 3008 and is available with a range of three and four-cylinder powertrains. The most powerful is a plug-in hybrid, featuring a 1.6-litre inline-four petrol engine and an electric motor giving a combined 223bhp and a ‘leccy-only range of up to 31 miles.

Hot Damn, The New Not-A-Citroen DS 4 Actually Looks Great - News

There’s also the option of that same engine sans the electric stuff, giving a healthy output of 178bhp, or an inline-three turbo petrol with 129bhp. For anyone wanting a diesel, there’s a 128bhp Blue HDI version.

Unlike the old one, the new DS 4 looks like a real premium car on the inside. Neat touches include hidden dashboard air vents and electric window switches that line up with the rather more conspicuous vents on the doors.

Hot Damn, The New Not-A-Citroen DS 4 Actually Looks Great - News

DS has made a big deal about helping keep the driver’s eyes on the road with its new head-up display, although its insistence of ridding the cabin of physical buttons seems at odds with this. A few remain, but frustratingly, you’ll need to fiddle with a five-inch touchscreen if you want to change climate settings.

Pricing hasn’t been divulged yet, but DS is taking aim at the likes of the BMW 1-series and Audi A3 with the 4, so expect the starting point to be around £25,000.

1 comment

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The Porsche Taycan Turbo S Is Now Even Faster And Easier To Charge News The Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series Combines Carbon Fibre With An N/A V8 News The Toyota Rav4 PHEV Is The Latest Dramatic Moose Test Failure News Bowler Will Produce 567bhp Old-Shape Defenders Thanks To JLR News 395bhp Cupra Formentor Spotted With 5-Cylinder Turbo Power News Touring Superleggera’s Aero 3 Channels Stunning 'Streamliner' Design News The New Rear-Drive Porsche Taycan Is A £70k, Drift-Ready EV News Original X5 Designer Scrutinises BMW's Two Most Controversial Cars

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or