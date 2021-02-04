Hot Damn, The New Not-A-Citroen DS 4 Actually Looks Great

Citroen offshoot DS has revealed an all-new DS 4, and it's a world away from the old model

To begin with, launching DS as a separate brand seemed to mostly involve prising Citroen badges off existing models. One such car was the DS 4, a relative to the less swanky C4 with highlights including oddly firm suspension and rear windows that were fixed in place because of the weird-shaped doors. Now, there’s a brand new version, and if you’ll forgive us for the oh-so predictable use of the French language while talking about a French car, vive la difference!

It’s a much more angular beast than the frumpy old DS 4, with design highlights including giant L-shaped daytime running lights and a “three-dimensional” grille with a diamond-tipped finish. There’s a little too much going on down the car’s flanks, but overall, it’s a great look. And yes, the rear windows open this time. The car sits on the new EMP2 platform as the DS 7 Crossback and Peugeot 3008 and is available with a range of three and four-cylinder powertrains. The most powerful is a plug-in hybrid, featuring a 1.6-litre inline-four petrol engine and an electric motor giving a combined 223bhp and a ‘leccy-only range of up to 31 miles.

There’s also the option of that same engine sans the electric stuff, giving a healthy output of 178bhp, or an inline-three turbo petrol with 129bhp. For anyone wanting a diesel, there’s a 128bhp Blue HDI version. Unlike the old one, the new DS 4 looks like a real premium car on the inside. Neat touches include hidden dashboard air vents and electric window switches that line up with the rather more conspicuous vents on the doors.