Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson an hour ago 0
News

Here's The 'New' 2022 R35 Nissan GT-R In Its Millennium Jade Glory

Nissan has given the GT-R yet another tweak for the Japanese and North American markets while revealing a pair of special editions

Nissan just can’t seem to leave the R35 GT-R alone. Only a few months ago we were talking about the tweaked 2022 GT-R Nismo, which includes weight savings of - wait for it - 100g. You can thank its unpainted carbon fibre bonnet for that.

And so, when a link to a live GT-R reveal event popped up on Nissan’s media site, we knew we wouldn’t be about to see the long-awaited R36. Instead, we have the 2022 Japanese market GT-R, which brings with it two new ‘T-Spec’ limited editions - the Premium Edition, and the Track Edition.

Whichever you go for, you get carbon ceramic brakes, a carbon rear spoiler, a bespoke engine cover and special badging. Midnight Purple and Millennium Jade, both classic Skyline GT-R hues, have been added to the colour palettes of each.

The Exclusive Edition comes with an exclusive interior treatment (below), wider forged Rays alloy wheels finished in bronze and wrapped in Dunlop SP Sport Maxx tyres, and some mild suspension tweaks. The Track Edition meanwhile builds on this spec with a carbon fibre roof and boot lid from Nismo.

Things are slightly different for North America, where Nissan will sell something simply called the ‘T-Spec’ - no ‘Premium’ or ‘Track’ designations here. It’s received the forged Rays, carbon rear spoiler, carbon ceramic brakes and yes, the Millenium Jade and Midnight Purple paint options. A “very limited number” of these will be available from winter, priced at $138,490.

In Japan, a total of 100 T-Spec cars will be available “with successful purchasers selected by lot,” Nissan says. It’s 15,904,900 yen for the T-Spec Premium, which works out at just over £104,000, and 17,881,600 yen for the T-Spec Track, which is around £117,000. The 2022 GT-R range kicks off at the equivalent of £71,000 for the ‘Pure’.

Nissan won’t be bringing either of the T-Spec cars to Europe.

