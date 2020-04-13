This Is The Full Need For Speed Heat Car List (Updated With DLC)

We have the full car list for the latest Need For Speed Game, including DLC additions

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Yes, you really will be able to modify a Polestar One in Need For Speed Heat

Need For Speed Heat is now here. But if you want to know what cars you’ll be able to choose from before taking the plunge, we’ve got the full list for your perusal right here. There are 127 vehicles to choose from in the initial list (additional cars will be added over time - DLC cars are highlighted in bold text), the vast majority of which can be heavily modified. It’s a decent mix of modern metal and older tuner favourites, we think. Whether you fancy fiddling with a recent BMW M car or Porsche, making a ridiculous widebody Lamborghini or living out your Fast and Furious fantasies with a Nissan Skyline of some description, you’re well catered for.

One notable omission, however, is Toyota. Want to tune the hell out of the new A90 GR Supra? Tough luck - as was the case with Need For Speed Payback, the Japanese manufacturer is absent from Heat’s garage. But let’s not focus on what you can’t drive. So without further ado, here are all the cars you can pilot in the game:

2017 Acura NSX

2004 Acura RSX-S

2016 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrofoglio

2017 Aston Martin DB11

2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante (free with March 2020 update)

2016 Aston Martin Vulcan

1964 Aston Martin DB5

2019 Audi R8 V10 Performance Coupe

2017 Audi S5 Sportback

2020 BMW Z4 M40i

2019 BMW M2 Competition

2018 BMW i8 Coupe

2018 BMW i8 Roadster

2018 BMW M4 Convertible

2018 BMW M5

2016 BMW M4 GTS

2016 BMW X6 M

2014 BMW M4

2010 BMW M3

2006 BMW M3

2006 BMW M3 E46 GTR

1988 BMW M3 Evolution II

1987 Buick GNX

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Coupe

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

2014 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

2013 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

1967 Chevrolet Camaro SS

1965 Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup

1955 Chevrolet Bel Air

2014 Dodge Challenger SRT8

1969 Dodge Charger

2019 Ferrari 488 Pista

2018 Ferrari FXX-K Evo

2016 Ferrari LaFerrari

2015 Ferrari 488 GTB

2014 Ferrari 458 Italia

2014 Ferrari 458 Spider

1988 Ferrari F40

1984 Ferrari Testarossa Coupé

2017 Ford GT

2016 Ford F-150 Raptor

2016 Ford F-150 Raptor (Fem From NFSP)

2016 Ford Focus RS

2015 Ford Mustang GT

1990 Ford Mustang Foxbody

1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302

1965 Ford Mustang

2015 Honda Civic Type-R

2009 Honda S2000

2000 Honda Civic Type-R

1992 Honda NSX Type-R

2017 Infiniti Q60S

2019 Jaguar F-Type R Convertible

2017 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe

2016 Koenigsegg Regera

2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe

2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster

2018 Lamborghini Aventador S

2018 Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster

2018 Lamborghini Huracan

2018 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder

2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante

2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder

2010 Lamborghini Murciélago SV

1995 Lamborghini Diablo SV

1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary

2016 Land Rover Defender 110 Double Cab Pickup

2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR

2006 Lotus Exige S

2015 Mazda MX5

2002 Mazda RX-7 Spirit R

1996 Mazda MX5

2018 McLaren 570S Spider

2018 McLaren 600LT

2015 McLaren 570S

1993 McLaren F1 ($4.99 unlock)

2015 McLaren P1

2015 McLaren P1 GTR

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster

2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe

2017 Mercedes-AMG G63

2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R

2015 Mercedes-AMG GT

2014 Mercedes-AMG A 45

1967 Mercury Cougar

2017 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X

2007 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX 2007

2018 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition

2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

2017 Nissan GT-R

2017 Nissan GT-R Nismo

2008 Nissan 350Z

2003 Nissan 350Z (Rachel’s from NFSU2)

2002 Nissan Silvia Spec-R Aero

2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R (Eddie’s from NFSU)

1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R V·Spec

1996 Nissan 180SX Type X

1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V·Spec

1971 Nissan Fairlady 240ZG

1971 Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R

2017 Pagani Huayra BC

1970 Plymouth Barracuda

2020 Polestar Polestar 1

1977 Pontiac Firebird

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

2018 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

2018 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet

2018 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS

2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series

2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series Cabriolet

2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo

2015 Porsche 918 Spyder

2015 Porsche Cayman GT4

1996 Porsche 911 Carrera S

1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.8

2014 SRT Viper GTS

2014 Subaru BRZ Premium

2010 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport

1976 Volkswagen Golf GTI

1963 Volkswagen Beetle

1975 Volvo 242DL

1970 Volvo Amazon P130

There are be a bewildering amount of tuning options, with users able to pick from multiple brands when fitting bodykits, wheels and power upgrades. One feature that’s caught our eye is exhaust tuning, which lets you decide exactly how a car sounds. You can even play around with setups on your mobile using the NFS Heat Studio smartphone companion app. The game is set in Palm City, a fictional, Miami-like place. During the day, users are able to enter legitimate races, outside of which the police will be keeping a close eye to make sure you aren’t speeding. After dark, illicit street racing opportunities crop up, giving you a way to increase rep - which allows you to earn more and access more aftermarket parts - and build a ‘crew’ of street-racing chums. With the increase in rewards comes an escalation in risk, though. Cops on the night shift come at you with better equipment and more aggressive tactics. You have been warned.