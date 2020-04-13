This Is The Full Need For Speed Heat Car List (Updated With DLC)
We have the full car list for the latest Need For Speed Game, including DLC additions
Need For Speed Heat is now here. But if you want to know what cars you’ll be able to choose from before taking the plunge, we’ve got the full list for your perusal right here.
There are 127 vehicles to choose from in the initial list (additional cars will be added over time - DLC cars are highlighted in bold text), the vast majority of which can be heavily modified. It’s a decent mix of modern metal and older tuner favourites, we think. Whether you fancy fiddling with a recent BMW M car or Porsche, making a ridiculous widebody Lamborghini or living out your Fast and Furious fantasies with a Nissan Skyline of some description, you’re well catered for.
One notable omission, however, is Toyota. Want to tune the hell out of the new A90 GR Supra? Tough luck - as was the case with Need For Speed Payback, the Japanese manufacturer is absent from Heat’s garage.
But let’s not focus on what you can’t drive. So without further ado, here are all the cars you can pilot in the game:
2017 Acura NSX
2004 Acura RSX-S
2016 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrofoglio
2017 Aston Martin DB11
2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante (free with March 2020 update)
2016 Aston Martin Vulcan
1964 Aston Martin DB5
2019 Audi R8 V10 Performance Coupe
2017 Audi S5 Sportback
2020 BMW Z4 M40i
2019 BMW M2 Competition
2018 BMW i8 Coupe
2018 BMW i8 Roadster
2018 BMW M4 Convertible
2018 BMW M5
2016 BMW M4 GTS
2016 BMW X6 M
2014 BMW M4
2010 BMW M3
2006 BMW M3
2006 BMW M3 E46 GTR
1988 BMW M3 Evolution II
1987 Buick GNX
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Coupe
2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport
2014 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
2013 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
1967 Chevrolet Camaro SS
1965 Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup
1955 Chevrolet Bel Air
2014 Dodge Challenger SRT8
1969 Dodge Charger
2019 Ferrari 488 Pista
2018 Ferrari FXX-K Evo
2016 Ferrari LaFerrari
2015 Ferrari 488 GTB
2014 Ferrari 458 Italia
2014 Ferrari 458 Spider
1988 Ferrari F40
1984 Ferrari Testarossa Coupé
2017 Ford GT
2016 Ford F-150 Raptor
2016 Ford F-150 Raptor (Fem From NFSP)
2016 Ford Focus RS
2015 Ford Mustang GT
1990 Ford Mustang Foxbody
1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302
1965 Ford Mustang
2015 Honda Civic Type-R
2009 Honda S2000
2000 Honda Civic Type-R
1992 Honda NSX Type-R
2017 Infiniti Q60S
2019 Jaguar F-Type R Convertible
2017 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe
2016 Koenigsegg Regera
2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe
2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster
2018 Lamborghini Aventador S
2018 Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster
2018 Lamborghini Huracan
2018 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder
2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante
2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder
2010 Lamborghini Murciélago SV
1995 Lamborghini Diablo SV
1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary
2016 Land Rover Defender 110 Double Cab Pickup
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR
2006 Lotus Exige S
2015 Mazda MX5
2002 Mazda RX-7 Spirit R
1996 Mazda MX5
2018 McLaren 570S Spider
2018 McLaren 600LT
2015 McLaren 570S
1993 McLaren F1 ($4.99 unlock)
2015 McLaren P1
2015 McLaren P1 GTR
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster
2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe
2017 Mercedes-AMG G63
2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R
2015 Mercedes-AMG GT
2014 Mercedes-AMG A 45
1967 Mercury Cougar
2017 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works
2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X
2007 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX 2007
2018 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition
2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo
2017 Nissan GT-R
2017 Nissan GT-R Nismo
2008 Nissan 350Z
2003 Nissan 350Z (Rachel’s from NFSU2)
2002 Nissan Silvia Spec-R Aero
2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R (Eddie’s from NFSU)
1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R V·Spec
1996 Nissan 180SX Type X
1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V·Spec
1971 Nissan Fairlady 240ZG
1971 Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R
2017 Pagani Huayra BC
1970 Plymouth Barracuda
2020 Polestar Polestar 1
1977 Pontiac Firebird
2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet
2018 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS
2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series
2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series Cabriolet
2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo
2015 Porsche 918 Spyder
2015 Porsche Cayman GT4
1996 Porsche 911 Carrera S
1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.8
2014 SRT Viper GTS
2014 Subaru BRZ Premium
2010 Subaru Impreza WRX STI
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STI
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport
1976 Volkswagen Golf GTI
1963 Volkswagen Beetle
1975 Volvo 242DL
1970 Volvo Amazon P130
There are be a bewildering amount of tuning options, with users able to pick from multiple brands when fitting bodykits, wheels and power upgrades. One feature that’s caught our eye is exhaust tuning, which lets you decide exactly how a car sounds. You can even play around with setups on your mobile using the NFS Heat Studio smartphone companion app.
The game is set in Palm City, a fictional, Miami-like place. During the day, users are able to enter legitimate races, outside of which the police will be keeping a close eye to make sure you aren’t speeding. After dark, illicit street racing opportunities crop up, giving you a way to increase rep - which allows you to earn more and access more aftermarket parts - and build a ‘crew’ of street-racing chums.
With the increase in rewards comes an escalation in risk, though. Cops on the night shift come at you with better equipment and more aggressive tactics. You have been warned.
Is there a particular car that grabs you from NFS Heat’s car list? Let us know what it is, and what you’d want to do to it.
