Here's How The New BMW 4-Series Looks With M Performance Parts Chucked At It

The all-new BMW 4-series is officially here, with images of its giant kidney grilles flooding the Internet yesterday. And as is the case with pretty much every new BMW model, a range of M Performance parts is available from the off.

There’s no dedicated news release for the bits and pieces as of yet, merely a note in the main 4er press pack that there will be an “Extensive selection of M Performance Parts available from the launch of the new BMW 4-series Coupe”. However, a set of images seems to show all of the items on the menu.

At the front, we have grille surrounds, vent trims, a splitter and mirror caps all made from carbon fibre. Looking under the kidneys, there’s a black trim piece which looks like a mischievous smile. Some new canards are sprouting from the sides of the bumper, leading to carbon fibre skirt trims and black cladding pieces that stretch between the wheel arches.