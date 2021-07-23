or register
Fortnite Adds Ferrari 296 GTB For Players To Find

Newest Ferrari becomes Fortnite’s first licensed car, which can be used to complete challenges

Fortnite Adds Ferrari 296 GTB For Players To Find

You won’t need us to tell you that the Fortnite game is massive, both in terms of its popularity and the money it brings in for Epic Games. It’s become a real heavy-hitter in the games industry, and that’s led to a number of product and celebrity collabs. Many weapons are licensed, while superheroes, musicians and sports stars have all appeared in the battle royale title.

Cars were added to Fortnite in August 2020, but up until now all have been unlicensed. Like Grand Theft Auto, they’re meant to look like real cars. Now, though, the game has welcomed its first licensed car, and it’s a Ferrari of all things.

That’s not actually too surprising, given that Ferrari will stick its branding on anything from garish trainers to whole theme parks. Ferrari’s configurator also runs on Epic Games’ Unreal Engine.

The Ferrari 296 GTB was only revealed last month (June 2021), and it’s the brand’s second hybrid car after the visually similar SF90. It’s a rival to the McLaren Artura, although we get that that might not be too helpful as both companies have confusing model ranges. In real life it costs around £250,000.

When you take the 296 GTB for a spin, you’ll be able to complete various challenges like time trials, top speed runs and driving through the storm. If you just want to cruise around the island, you can do that too.

There are three time trials across the southern half of the Fortnite map, but there are spawn points for the Ferrari all over the island. You can find a 296 GTB parked next to garages and buildings, while at some places there’ll be multiple ones. Near Lazy Lake, for example, you might find up to eight Ferraris.

As it’s Ferrari, there’s also a clothing bundle to ‘buy’, which includes the Modena Icon and Maranello Racer outfits and a Turbo Back Bling backpack.

It’s not known how long you’ll be able to drive the Ferrari for, but it’s unlikely to be forever so get behind the virtual wheel while you can.

