Final 991 911 Raises $1 Million For Covid-19 Relief As Porsche Matches Winning Bid

The last 991 to roll off the production line - a 911 Speedster - reached $500,000 at a charity auction, a figure which Porsche matched

The charity auction announced by Porsche a couple of weeks ago has come to an end. The last of 233,540 991-generation 911s - a Speedster - went for $500,000 via RM Sotheby’s, pretty much double the original $274,500 US price for the car once the $50,000 buyer’s premium is added.

Porsche has matched the winning bid, too, which means there’ll be $1 million heading to the United Way Worldwide Covid-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund. That’s a better outcome than the car being tucked away in a museum, no?

The 911 Speedster in question is fitted with the Heritage Design Pack, meaning it features big race numbers, GT Silver paintwork and a white front bumper. The Heritage Design Chronograph originally offered to customers speccing the Heritage pack is included with the car, along with two places on a tour of Porsche’s Weissach development headquarters.

The winning bidder can also enjoy one-to-one track experiences with 911 boss Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser and Porsche GT head Andreas Preuninger, and finally, will receive a fancy book detailing the assembly of the final 991.

Porsche North America CEO Klaus Zellmer will be handing over the car and all the accompanying swag at a special event later this year.

