Final 991 911 Raises $1 Million For Covid-19 Relief As Porsche Matches Winning Bid

The charity auction announced by Porsche a couple of weeks ago has come to an end. The last of 233,540 991-generation 911s - a Speedster - went for $500,000 via RM Sotheby’s, pretty much double the original $274,500 US price for the car once the $50,000 buyer’s premium is added.

Porsche has matched the winning bid, too, which means there’ll be $1 million heading to the United Way Worldwide Covid-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund. That’s a better outcome than the car being tucked away in a museum, no?