Every Porsche Is Going Electric – Except The 911

Top Porsche exec says the 911 will keep its combustion engine, but 80 percent of sales will be electric by 2030

Porsche is gearing up for the all-electric future, but its most famous car will keep its combustion engine for as long as possible. According to a top executive, Porsche’s plan is to gradually electrify its whole range so that electric cars make up 80% of sales by 2030. But the 911 will be spared, and be the only Porsche left with an internal combustion engine.

The Macan will be the first to be electrified, followed by the 718 Boxster and Cayman, and then the Cayenne, according to Porsche senior manager Karl Dums. “Our strategy in the first place is switching to electric mobility and … we will produce the 911 as long as possible with a combustion engine,” Dums told the Reuters news agency.

The Taycan shows that electric cars are already a big hit for Porsche