Phill Tromans profile picture Phill Tromans 5 hours ago
News

Every Porsche Is Going Electric – Except The 911

Top Porsche exec says the 911 will keep its combustion engine, but 80 percent of sales will be electric by 2030

Porsche is gearing up for the all-electric future, but its most famous car will keep its combustion engine for as long as possible.

According to a top executive, Porsche’s plan is to gradually electrify its whole range so that electric cars make up 80% of sales by 2030. But the 911 will be spared, and be the only Porsche left with an internal combustion engine.

The Macan will be the first to be electrified, followed by the 718 Boxster and Cayman, and then the Cayenne, according to Porsche senior manager Karl Dums.

“Our strategy in the first place is switching to electric mobility and … we will produce the 911 as long as possible with a combustion engine,” Dums told the Reuters news agency.

The Taycan shows that electric cars are already a big hit for Porsche

Dums is a team leader for e-fuels at Porsche; the company has invested in alternative fuels, but Dums said that Porsche’s e-fuels plans and EV plans are separate. Most in the industry suspect synthetic fuels will only be viable in high-end cars, because they cost a lot to produce.

This could mean that while the vast majority of cars in a decade’s time will be fully electric, we could still see new high-performance and luxury cars produced, running on a fuel that manufacturers claim is carbon neutral to produce and use.

