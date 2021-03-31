Edd China Is Launching A New YouTube Show

It’s over three years since Edd China’s high-profile departure from Wheeler Dealers, the show he and Mike Brewer built into a huge international success. Since then he’s made plenty of appearances in other people’s content - including CT’s YouTube channel - made a pilot episode of ‘Edd China’s Garage Revival’, and has been uploading sporadically on his own channel.

What we haven’t seen is regular episodic content from Edd, but that’s set to change. “Do you think it’s time I was back on your screens? Yes, I think it probably is too,” China concluded in a short teaser video posted on his YouTube channel. His return is via a new YouTube series called Edd China’s Workshop Diaries, a trailer for which can be seen below.