Car Designer Mashes Up His Best Work In One Car For GTA V

We’ve covered car mash-up renderings many times before on this site, but this is the first time we’ve ever seen one from an actual car designer. Frank Stephenson, having previously critiqued the cars of Grand Theft Auto V, thought he’d have a crack at making his own. And as he’s pointed out before, the GTA V car design method usually involves combining two existing vehicles and “and pray[ing] like hell that you don’t get sued”.

Two wasn’t deemed enough, however, so Stephenson thought he’d bring together some of his most iconic designs into one car. He explains in depth in the video below which parts were used where and why, but before you watch, take a look at the screengrab above and see if you can pick them all out.