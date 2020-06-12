GTA V Is Coming To The Newly Revealed Playstation 5 And Other Next-Gen Consoles

A redeveloped version of Grand Theft Auto V has been confirmed for the PS5 in 2021, along with a free standalone version of GTA Online

Grand Theft Auto V, the most profitable entertainment product in history, will soon also claim the feat of spanning three generations of consoles. Originally released for Xbox 360 and Playstation 3 in 2013, it was re-released for the Xbox One and PS4 a year later, and in 2021, it’ll land on the freshly revealed PS5 before hitting other next-gen machines. Sony says the PS5 port - arriving in the latter half of next year - will come with “a range of technical improvements, visual upgrades and performance enhancements”. GTA V took a noticeable jump when the Xbox One/PS4 shift happened, so we’ve no doubt it’ll look especially gorgeous once tapping into the PS5’s eight-core AMD processor and 4K capability.

GTA Online will be released as a standalone title, but before you grumble, it can be “claimed” for free within three months of the initial release. It’ll be yours to keep after that, playable so long as you have Playstation Plus membership. To ensure players of the existing PS4 version can have some fun while waiting for the PS5 and the next-gen GTA V, they’ll be gifted $1,000,000 in-game credits every month until the release. Think of all the virtual swag you’ll be able to buy.