Bye Bye Sixth-Gen Chevy Camaro, Hello Panther Collector’s Edition
Before the sixth-gen Camaro is killed off, Chevy has announced a limited Collector's Edition for 2024.
The sixth-gen Camaro will be sent off in style with a Collector’s Edition for LT/RS, LT1 and SS trims. Inspired by the original code name for the Camaro project, ‘Panther’, the package includes Panther Black Metallic Tintcoat paint, Satin Black accent stripes and 20-inch satin black or optional polished forged wheels. Top spec Collector’s Edition ZL1 cars will be limited to just 350 cars with prices starting from more than $88,500 (around £71,000).
Rich Scheer, design director at Chevrolet Performance says, “We found it fitting for this Collector’s Edition Camaro to officially recognize the significance of the original code name and share it with Camaro enthusiasts. Of course, the name ‘Panther’ influenced the colors used, Panther Black Metallic for SS and Panther Matte Black for ZL1.”
For 2024, the Chevrolet Camaro will be powered by a 3.6-litre V6, a 6.2-litre LT1 V8 or the supercharged 6.2-litre LT4 V8. The ZL1 gets the 650hp LT4 engine and the ZL1 Collector’s Edition comes with a customized Canfield Sport 45mm watch with a serial number that matches the vehicle number. This spec also gets matte black paint, black metallic ZL1 stripe, red brake calipers and black lug nuts.
On top of the vehicle price, the Collector’s package starts from $4,995 (around £4,000). From June 15 customers can order the 2024 Chevrolet Camaro with the LT coupe starting at $32,495 and the LT convertible from $38,495. The Collector’s Edition comes with a welcome kit and two posters showing Camaro generations and the Collector’s Edition.
