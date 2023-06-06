Bye Bye Sixth-Gen Chevy Camaro, Hello Panther Collector’s Edition

The sixth-gen Camaro will be sent off in style with a Collector’s Edition for LT/RS, LT1 and SS trims. Inspired by the original code name for the Camaro project, ‘Panther’, the package includes Panther Black Metallic Tintcoat paint, Satin Black accent stripes and 20-inch satin black or optional polished forged wheels. Top spec Collector’s Edition ZL1 cars will be limited to just 350 cars with prices starting from more than $88,500 (around £71,000).

Rich Scheer, design director at Chevrolet Performance says, “We found it fitting for this Collector’s Edition Camaro to officially recognize the significance of the original code name and share it with Camaro enthusiasts. Of course, the name ‘Panther’ influenced the colors used, Panther Black Metallic for SS and Panther Matte Black for ZL1.”