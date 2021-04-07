BMW’s Massive Grille Looks Even More Challenging On An E60 5 Series

The new BMW M4’s front bumper has been transplanted onto a 5 Series with an awkward and inevitable result

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Remember when the E60 BMW 5 Series came out? It was drastically different to its understated E39 predecessor, and not all of Chris Bangle’s styling flourishes were praised. But the E60 has aged really well (numerous electrical glitches aside), and we could be saying the same about the new BMW M4’s grille in a few years’ time. It was only a matter of time before the big nostrils would be transplanted onto other BMW models, and now you can get today’s divisive BMW grille for the E60. We’re not sure it improves the 5 Series’ front end, though…

From front on, it doesn’t look too bad, although the curvy headlights are a bit at odds with the pointy air intakes. The kidneys seem too low down, and they appear to jut out a good few inches from the headlight clusters. Perhaps if the grilles were more in line with the headlights, this conversion would look a little better. We need to mention the M5 badge on the grille, too. Aside from hoping the M5 never gets this treatment, it’s clear that the poor 5 Series with this nose job isn’t an M5. Check the very ordinary-looking wheels, bonnet and mirrors.

You can also get an M2 grille for the E60, for... reasons