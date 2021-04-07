or register
Ben Custard profile picture Ben Custard 9 hours ago 0
News

BMW’s Massive Grille Looks Even More Challenging On An E60 5 Series

The new BMW M4’s front bumper has been transplanted onto a 5 Series with an awkward and inevitable result

Remind me later
BMW’s Massive Grille Looks Even More Challenging On An E60 5 Series - News

Remember when the E60 BMW 5 Series came out? It was drastically different to its understated E39 predecessor, and not all of Chris Bangle’s styling flourishes were praised. But the E60 has aged really well (numerous electrical glitches aside), and we could be saying the same about the new BMW M4’s grille in a few years’ time.

It was only a matter of time before the big nostrils would be transplanted onto other BMW models, and now you can get today’s divisive BMW grille for the E60. We’re not sure it improves the 5 Series’ front end, though…

BMW’s Massive Grille Looks Even More Challenging On An E60 5 Series - News

From front on, it doesn’t look too bad, although the curvy headlights are a bit at odds with the pointy air intakes. The kidneys seem too low down, and they appear to jut out a good few inches from the headlight clusters. Perhaps if the grilles were more in line with the headlights, this conversion would look a little better.

We need to mention the M5 badge on the grille, too. Aside from hoping the M5 never gets this treatment, it’s clear that the poor 5 Series with this nose job isn’t an M5. Check the very ordinary-looking wheels, bonnet and mirrors.

You can also get an M2 grille for the E60, for... reasons
You can also get an M2 grille for the E60, for... reasons

If you like this kit and want it on your 5 Series, it’s available on the Chinese marketplace Taobao for the equivalent of around £280, or $380 in US dollars. The company selling this one also does an M2 grille for the 5 Series, which looks marginally better.

It’s thought the next-generation BMW M2 is in line for BMW’s mouthy new grille design, although there are other tuners, like Prior-Design, who offer a more subtle front-end design treatments for the new M3 and M4.

What car would you put this grille on?

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Here's The Possibly V6-Powered 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor News 395bhp Cupra Formentor Spotted With 5-Cylinder Turbo Power News The Nissan '400Z' Will Look Just Like The Proto-Z Concept, Patent Images Reveal News The Vision Urbanaut Is A Mini That Looks Nothing Like A Mini News Bentley Has Five 747 Cargo Planes On Hold In Case Of Brexit Parts Supply Issues News Mopar's Christmas Gift Ideas Include An Ugly HEMI Jumper, Plus An Actual HEMI News 2021 Camaro SS/ZL1 To Be Banned In Two States Because Of Salmon News New Subaru BRZ Shows Up In Teaser Video, Mid-November Reveal Date Confirmed

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or