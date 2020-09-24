or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 3 hours ago 0
News

BMW's M3/M4 M Performance Parts Include A Weird Exhaust And A Big Rear Wing

BMW has revealed a range of M Performance parts for the new M3 and M4, and they're not for the shy and retiring

Remind me later
BMW's M3/M4 M Performance Parts Include A Weird Exhaust And A Big Rear Wing - News

You should be used to the whole M Performance parts thing by now. BMW reveals a new car, and shortly after, a whole range of M Perf parts - some of questionable taste - will follow. However, with the new BMW M3 and M4 already looking quite out there thanks to those front ends you’re no doubt bored of us talking about by now, the M parts need to be particularly outlandish. And aren’t they just.

BMW's M3/M4 M Performance Parts Include A Weird Exhaust And A Big Rear Wing - News

The most conspicuous item on the M menu is a carbon fibre rear wing, which is available along with side skirts, a front splitter and front bumper aero ‘flicks’ made from the same stuff. A ‘decor set’ involves slapping huge decals displaying the M colours over the flanks of the cars.

BMW's M3/M4 M Performance Parts Include A Weird Exhaust And A Big Rear Wing - News

A hefty carbon fibre rear diffuser is offered, complete with an M Performance exhaust system featuring diagonally-stacked titanium tailpipes with a ceramic coating. It’s like someone’s seen a Lexus RC F and thought “yes, like that, but sillier”. If you find that a bit much, it’s also possible to get some carbon sleeves for the M3/M4’s standard pipes.

BMW's M3/M4 M Performance Parts Include A Weird Exhaust And A Big Rear Wing - News

As always, there are a variety of forged wheel options including the 19-inch front/20-inch rear 963M Frozen Gunmetal Grey rims, 20/21-inch 1000M wheels with a Gold Bronze matte or Jet-Black matte finish, and a snow chain-friendly 19-inch 829M matte black set.

There are some mechanical modifications you can’t see, too - it’s possible to drop the ride height from 5mm to 20mm with the M Performance adjustable coilovers, and/or beef up the brakes with better pads.

BMW's M3/M4 M Performance Parts Include A Weird Exhaust And A Big Rear Wing - News

The interior doesn’t escape the M Performance makeover - just in case your hankering for extra carbon fibre hasn’t yet been satisfied, the cabin can be liberally coated in new CF trim. There are also M Performance kneepads made from Alcantara, plus an Alcantara-clad M Performance steering wheel. With carbon detailing and carbon paddle shifters, of course. The final trinket of note is the LED door projector system, which illuminates the ground with big M logos.

Any of these upgrades take your fancy?

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Here's Your First Look At The All-New, Mercedes-AMG-Developed SL News The Mazda MX-5 R-Sport Is A Special Edition Miata With Fancy Rays Wheels News The Fiat 500 Hatchback Has Been Reborn As A £27,000 EV News Chevrolet Has A New 562bhp LS7-Based Crate Engine News The New Ford Mustang Mach 1 Will Be A 5.0 Budget GT350 News Why The 'Fastback' Polestar 2 Has An Oddly Tall Ride Height News Detroit Auto Show To Be Cancelled As Venue Prepares For Field Hospital Transformation News This Is The New V8-Powered Porsche Cayenne GTS

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or