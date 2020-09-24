BMW's M3/M4 M Performance Parts Include A Weird Exhaust And A Big Rear Wing

BMW has revealed a range of M Performance parts for the new M3 and M4, and they're not for the shy and retiring

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

You should be used to the whole M Performance parts thing by now. BMW reveals a new car, and shortly after, a whole range of M Perf parts - some of questionable taste - will follow. However, with the new BMW M3 and M4 already looking quite out there thanks to those front ends you’re no doubt bored of us talking about by now, the M parts need to be particularly outlandish. And aren’t they just.

The most conspicuous item on the M menu is a carbon fibre rear wing, which is available along with side skirts, a front splitter and front bumper aero ‘flicks’ made from the same stuff. A ‘decor set’ involves slapping huge decals displaying the M colours over the flanks of the cars.

A hefty carbon fibre rear diffuser is offered, complete with an M Performance exhaust system featuring diagonally-stacked titanium tailpipes with a ceramic coating. It’s like someone’s seen a Lexus RC F and thought “yes, like that, but sillier”. If you find that a bit much, it’s also possible to get some carbon sleeves for the M3/M4’s standard pipes.

As always, there are a variety of forged wheel options including the 19-inch front/20-inch rear 963M Frozen Gunmetal Grey rims, 20/21-inch 1000M wheels with a Gold Bronze matte or Jet-Black matte finish, and a snow chain-friendly 19-inch 829M matte black set. There are some mechanical modifications you can’t see, too - it’s possible to drop the ride height from 5mm to 20mm with the M Performance adjustable coilovers, and/or beef up the brakes with better pads.