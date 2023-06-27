BMW XM Crashed During Pikes Peak Record Attempt

BMW’s plans to nab the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb’s production SUV record have been dashed, with the XM Label Red it fielded for the run crashing part-way up the course. The accident itself hasn’t been seen, with the live stream footage (above) merely showing the aftermath rather than the accident.

Thankfully, driver Matt Mullins, who was involved in BMW’s jaw-dropping M5 mid-drift refuelling awesomeness a few years ago, was unharmed. The car, on the other hand, has suffered a hefty hit to its front end.