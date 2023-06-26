A New BMW M5 Touring Is Happening And We're Overjoyed

As if getting the first-ever M3 Touring wasn't enough, BMW M lovers will soon be treated to the first M5 Touring in years

It might sound like a fever dream, but yes, an all-new BMW M5 Touring really is happening. BMW has released a series of teaser images of the more practical take on the M5, one showing a full car under a fabric cover, and another few cropped images showing a camouflaged prototype. The finished product will arrive at some point in 2024. We haven’t had an M5 Touring since the V10-powered E61 version bowed out over a decade ago, so this is a big deal. The wagon will be developed alongside the all-new M5 saloon, itself derived from the new ‘G60’ 5-series. BMW says both cars will feature “a completely newly developed partially electrified drive system,” although we’re taking that to mean ‘new to the M5’. It seems likely that the plug-in hybrid setup built originally for the controversial XM will be adapted for its future saloon and estate siblings.

The XM, as a reminder, hides an S68 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 behind its giant nostrils, backed up by a single electric motor integrated into the automatic gearbox. Combined, these two propulsion sources provide a whopping 738bhp in the XM Label Red. We’d expect BMW to opt for a smaller battery in the M5, however, with the XM squeezing a sizeable 29.5kWh pack into its platform to give an electric-only range of 55 miles. The big-booted M5 will begin testing on the road in the next few days near BMW’s home city of Munich. Perhaps inevitably, tests on the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife are planned, “with the aim of ensuring the ideal balance of sporting performance on the racetrack and superior ride comfort in everyday driving and over long distances,” BMW says.