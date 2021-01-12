BMW iX 'Mocks' E65 7-Series Is Baffling CES Advert

BMW‘s online marketing strategy continues to confound. Having risked alienating the generation to which the majority of its customer base belongs with that ‘OK boomer’ Tweet and its weirdly aggressive follow-ups, we now have this.

Created for the all-digital 2021 Consumer Electronics Show, it spends much of the 4min 16sec runtime taking a big dump on BMW’s heritage. The video features a ‘conversation’ between the new iX and an E65 7-series, where the former is depicted as youthful and smug, and the latter old and bitter.

The E65 barks out things like “I have Internet too!” and “marketing bullshit!” Given that one of the iX’s lines is “I provide natural and emotional interaction with a characteristic attractive visualisation,” the old 7er, BMW’s first car to have iDrive, might have a point.