or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 13 minutes ago 0
News

BMW iX 'Mocks' E65 7-Series Is Baffling CES Advert

This bizarre advert from BMW depicts its iX as a smug youngster and the E65 7-series as a bitter old man, and we're not sure what the message is supposed to be

Remind me later

BMW‘s online marketing strategy continues to confound. Having risked alienating the generation to which the majority of its customer base belongs with that ‘OK boomer’ Tweet and its weirdly aggressive follow-ups, we now have this.

Created for the all-digital 2021 Consumer Electronics Show, it spends much of the 4min 16sec runtime taking a big dump on BMW’s heritage. The video features a ‘conversation’ between the new iX and an E65 7-series, where the former is depicted as youthful and smug, and the latter old and bitter.

The E65 barks out things like “I have Internet too!” and “marketing bullshit!” Given that one of the iX’s lines is “I provide natural and emotional interaction with a characteristic attractive visualisation,” the old 7er, BMW’s first car to have iDrive, might have a point.

Damn, the E65 is look good now
Damn, the E65 is look good now

Admittedly, after going on about how technically superior it is and how the E65 belongs in a “recycling yard,” the iX does admit “without your iDrive, I wouldn’t even exist”. But still, the video comes across strangely. What’s the message supposed to be here?

Whatever BMW’s intention, our main takeaways are as follows: the iX still looks awful even in low light, and we now want to buy an E65.

More BMW posts

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News A Turbocharger Would Have Compromised The 2022 BRZ, Subaru Says News Ferrari 812 Superfast Driver Films Himself Crashing In Central London News McLaren's New Hybrid Supercar Is Called The 'Artura' News This Is The New Carbon Fibre Heart For McLaren's Next-Gen Cars News Prices Announced For New VW Golf GTI Clubsport and Golf R News The Skoda Enyaq EV Is Here And A 302bhp vRS Is Confirmed News Bowler Will Produce 567bhp Old-Shape Defenders Thanks To JLR News Porsche Launches Internal Emissions Cheating Investigation For 911 And Panamera Engines

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or