Base Mercedes-AMG GT And GT S Replaced With Single, More Powerful Model
Mercedes has tidied up the lower end of the AMG GT ladder, replacing two models with one
With the introduction of the new Black Series, the Mercedes-AMG GT range is looking awfully crowded. Perhaps that’s why the lower end of the range is now being consolidated - gone is the 469bhp entry-point to the GT range and the GT S, replaced with a single model that makes more power than both.
The dry-sump M178 twin-turbo V8 is good for 523bhp, 8bhp more than the GT S and a whole 54bhp better than the old base GT. That’ll do nicely.
In terms of equipment, the new baby of the AMG GT range is closer to the outgoing S, with ‘AMG Ride Control’ adaptive dampers and an electronically-controlled locking differential fitted as standard. Go for the AMG Dynamic Plus Package, and the option of rear-wheel steering opens up. The GT also gets a new composite brake system, a lithium-ion starter battery and a ‘Race’ mode.
Coupe and Roadster variants remain on the menu, and either can be specced as a ‘Night Edition’. This adds black brake callipers, a dark chrome grille, 19-inch front/20-inch rear matte black wheels and (on the coupe only, obvs) a carbon fibre roof. Inside, you’ll find black leather with diamond quilting and a steering wheel coated in Alcantara-like Dinamica microfibre.
UK pricing hasn’t been revealed just yet, but in Germany, you’re looking at €119,079.80 for a coupe and €130,679.80 for a Roadster, the former price being not much more than a third of the price of an AMG GT Black Series. The cars will be appearing at dealerships from November this year.
