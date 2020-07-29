Base Mercedes-AMG GT And GT S Replaced With Single, More Powerful Model

With the introduction of the new Black Series, the Mercedes-AMG GT range is looking awfully crowded. Perhaps that’s why the lower end of the range is now being consolidated - gone is the 469bhp entry-point to the GT range and the GT S, replaced with a single model that makes more power than both.

The dry-sump M178 twin-turbo V8 is good for 523bhp, 8bhp more than the GT S and a whole 54bhp better than the old base GT. That’ll do nicely.