or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 5 hours ago
Tuning

Akrapovic's Titanium Toyota GR Yaris Exhaust Sounds Suitably Fizzy

The Slovenian company has a new exhaust for Toyota's rally homologation hooligan, and it makes a jolly good din

Remind me later

The Toyota GR Yaris’ 1.6-litre inline-triple is extremely powerful considering its diminutive disposition, putting out a mighty 257bhp. In terms of soundtrack, however, it’s less spectacular.

This isn’t the fault of the GR Yaris - modern regulations make it very difficult to build a car that belts out a truly great noise. Thankfully, aftermarket options for the little hot hatch hooligan are emerging all the time. This latest one comes from Akrapovic.

Toyota - Akrapovic's Titanium Toyota GR Yaris Exhaust Sounds Suitably Fizzy - Tuning

You’ve probably heard us wax lyrical about the Slovenian company’s wares before, most recently regarding the carbon-tipped pipes it supplies as an official option on the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. Once solely focused on motorcycle exhausts, Akrapovic has been expanding into the automotive world over the last 10 or so years, often with very pleasing results.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the titanium setup for GR Yaris sounds very nice indeed. It features an in-house cast collector between two resonators, with a third resonator sitting further upstream. Akrapovic says its engineers “placed a special emphasis on the acoustics in the middle and high rev range”. The system also reduces back-pressure, increases power by about 13bhp, and bumps up the torque by just under 10lb ft.

Toyota - Akrapovic's Titanium Toyota GR Yaris Exhaust Sounds Suitably Fizzy - Tuning

Despite the pipes being wider than stock (110mm in diameter, similar to Akrapovic’s GR Supra exhaust), at 7.8kg the system is a whopping 37 per cent lighter than the factory Toyota pipes. Paired with the optional Evolution link pipe, which knocks out the Yaris’ petrol particulate filter the power and torque gains stand at 18bhp and 15lb ft respectively.

The caveat? There’s a great big disclaimer slapped on Akrapovic’s website noting that neither of these items: “meet emission compliance requirements for street or highway”. One for GR Yaris track hacks only, then.

More Toyota posts

0 comments

Recommended Tuning An E46 BMW M3 With A DCT-Equipped M5 V10 Is Predictably Brilliant Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Tuning The Inevitable Pandem Toyota GR86 Widebody Kit Is Here Tuning A Gen 2 Audi R8 Manual Conversion Is Here Tuning Here's An Update On The World's First V8-Swapped Tesla Tuning Hearing The World's First V8-Swapped Tesla In Action Is Downright Bizarre Tuning This Mean E30 BMW 3-Series Is Hiding A Supercharged 1UZ V8 Tuning New 300bhp NC Mazda MX-5 Supercharger Kit Arrives Tuning 582bhp AC Schnitzer G80 BMW M3 Arrives With 130kg Extra Downforce Tuning This AMG 6.2 V8-Engined Toyota Hilux Was Born Out Of Mercedes X-Class Disappointment

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or