Akrapovic's Titanium Toyota GR Yaris Exhaust Sounds Suitably Fizzy

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The Toyota GR Yaris’ 1.6-litre inline-triple is extremely powerful considering its diminutive disposition, putting out a mighty 257bhp. In terms of soundtrack, however, it’s less spectacular. This isn’t the fault of the GR Yaris - modern regulations make it very difficult to build a car that belts out a truly great noise. Thankfully, aftermarket options for the little hot hatch hooligan are emerging all the time. This latest one comes from Akrapovic.

You’ve probably heard us wax lyrical about the Slovenian company’s wares before, most recently regarding the carbon-tipped pipes it supplies as an official option on the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. Once solely focused on motorcycle exhausts, Akrapovic has been expanding into the automotive world over the last 10 or so years, often with very pleasing results. It should come as no surprise, then, that the titanium setup for GR Yaris sounds very nice indeed. It features an in-house cast collector between two resonators, with a third resonator sitting further upstream. Akrapovic says its engineers “placed a special emphasis on the acoustics in the middle and high rev range”. The system also reduces back-pressure, increases power by about 13bhp, and bumps up the torque by just under 10lb ft.