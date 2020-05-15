or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 11 hours ago 3
Tuning

Abt Sportsline Has Decided The RS Q3 Needs 440bhp And Fancy Wheels

The tuner has turned its attention to the Q3, giving it an uplift in power and some new shoes

Remind me later
Abt Sportsline Has Decided The RS Q3 Needs 440bhp And Fancy Wheels - Tuning

As you might have worked out by now, the work of Abt Sportsline can be cleanly split into two categories. Cars that are tweaked subtly but effectively, and deranged festivals of horsepower. The latter - in the case of the -R models - sometimes being plastered in stickers for good measure.

The German company’s take on the RS Q3 is of the former variety, but with 435bhp (440hp) and 383lb ft of torque to play with - increases of 40bhp and 20lb ft on stock - it’ll be plenty fast.

Abt Sportsline Has Decided The RS Q3 Needs 440bhp And Fancy Wheels - Tuning

Once the Abt Engine Control Unit has been plugged in and the extra power is unlocked, you’re looking at a 0-62mph time of 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 177mph. That Porsche Cayman GTS 4.0 you meet at the traffic lights won’t know what hit it.

Abt Sportsline Has Decided The RS Q3 Needs 440bhp And Fancy Wheels - Tuning

It wouldn’t be an Abt car without some fancy wheels on offer, and sure enough, there are four sets available - DR, ER-C, FR and GR. Thankfully, they look snazzier than the names imply, and they’ll all available as 20s, with the DR also available as 21s. The latter might sound silly, but - just with the 23s on the Manhart RQ900 - that’s the same size as the RS Q3’s biggest optional shoes. Yep, Audi has caught up with the aftermarket when it comes to wheel sizes.

Abt Sportsline Has Decided The RS Q3 Needs 440bhp And Fancy Wheels - Tuning

The white RS Q3 Sportback you see here wears the FR rims, which Abt say allows for the “brake calipers are also perfectly showcased”. Lovely.

There are no additional aesthetic tweaks, but let’s face it, the RS Q3’s excessively angular form is plenty eye-catching as it is.

3 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Tuning This Porsche Boxster Shooting Brake Isn't A Render Tuning The Abt RS6-R Accelerates To 62mph As Fast As A McLaren 570S Tuning The 503bhp G-Power BMW M340i Is Your New M3 Substitute Tuning The Mercedes-AMG A45 S Has Been Tuned To Almost 500PS Tuning Abt Has Already Tuned The C8 Audi RS6 To 700bhp Tuning 'First' Wrecked Chevrolet C8 Corvette In A Bad Way, But Due A Four-Rotor Conversion Tuning The New Ford Focus ST Can Be Boosted To 324bhp Using An App Tuning Of Course There's A 1200bhp C8 Chevrolet Corvette Coming From Hennessey

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or