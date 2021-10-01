or register
A Remastered Grand Theft Auto 'Trilogy' Is On The Way

The discovery of an age rating in Korea as good as confirms a remastered 'trilogy' featuring GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas

Sorry folks, it’s another Grand Theft Auto announcement that has nothing to do with the (very) long-awaited GTA 6. Having cooked up a new version of GTA V for a third different generation of consoles, it’s now as good as confirmed that Rockstar is releasing a remastered collection of its PS2/Xbox-era GTA games.

As spotted by a Reddit user, a game called ‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition’ has just received a rating from Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee. That rating was “youth not allowed,” rather unsurprisingly.

There is already something called ‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy’ released a few years ago which includes Grand Theft Auto III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas. It stands to reason this new ‘Definitive Edition’ will be the same deal, but with a nicely remastered sheen. Rumours of such a thing have been floating around for a few weeks now.

According to Kotaku, we’re looking at a November 2021 release for the Trilogy. First, it’ll arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch, with a PC port following in 2022.

The current-generation console port of GTA V was also supposed to be coming out in November, although this has now been pushed back to March 2022. That’s still close enough to the launch of the Trilogy for users to be left with an interesting choice between the two.

For us, revisiting the older games in a less pixelated fashion is a far more appealing prospect than trying out a slightly glossier version of the already very pretty GTA V. This is, don’t forget, a title Rockstar has been pushing in one form or another for the last eight years.

Which would you rather play? And if it’s the Trilogy, which of the three games do you want to revisit the most?

