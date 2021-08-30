3 Months With A BMW M340d Confirmed It's The Best Car On Sale

“The easiest way to describe the M340d is effortless and discreet. It will eagerly oblige anything you ask of it. Even when you need to gun it past some slow-moving farm traffic, it does it in a way that barely causes you to raise an eyebrow. The seats are comfortable, the cabin is quiet, and there’s more power than you’d ever really need. It’s not what you want in a wagon. It’s what you need in a wagon.

I don’t want to call it the cliché ‘Swiss army knife’, because it’s far more potent than that, but the M340d is a mega all-rounder that I’m looking forward to buying for a pittance in 20 years.”