2023 London Concours Names Schuppan 962CR P1 Best In Show

The London Concours displays some of the most unusual sports cars, classics and prototypes. This year around 80 cars were displayed across eleven classes, showcasing the very best of automotive design, engineering and heritage. The Chairman’s Award was given to the car the Chairman of the Judges, Peter Read would most like to take home. He chose the Jensen CV8 MkIII, a stunning fusion of British styling and American muscle.

Taking the win for best in show was a Schuppan 962CR P1. Inspired by Group C endurance racing, the Schuppan 962CR project was based on a Porsche 956/962. The idea was to use a Reynard carbon fibre chassis and bodywork styled by Mike Simcoe. In the end, just six cars were produced, with this one being the prototype and development car. This example was modeled on an entrant in the 1990 Le Mans race and spent some time under French ownership before returning to the UK where it’s been fully refurbished and retrimmed.