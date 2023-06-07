2023 London Concours Names Schuppan 962CR P1 Best In Show
From stunningly preserved classics to modern supercars and rare gems, the London Concours pulled off an impressive display.
The London Concours displays some of the most unusual sports cars, classics and prototypes. This year around 80 cars were displayed across eleven classes, showcasing the very best of automotive design, engineering and heritage. The Chairman’s Award was given to the car the Chairman of the Judges, Peter Read would most like to take home. He chose the Jensen CV8 MkIII, a stunning fusion of British styling and American muscle.
Taking the win for best in show was a Schuppan 962CR P1. Inspired by Group C endurance racing, the Schuppan 962CR project was based on a Porsche 956/962. The idea was to use a Reynard carbon fibre chassis and bodywork styled by Mike Simcoe. In the end, just six cars were produced, with this one being the prototype and development car. This example was modeled on an entrant in the 1990 Le Mans race and spent some time under French ownership before returning to the UK where it’s been fully refurbished and retrimmed.
The class winners are as follows:
Best in Show – Schuppan 962CR P1
Chairman’s Award – Jensen CV8 Mk III
Evolution of Aero – Schuppan 962CR P1
Highly Commended – McLaren P1
Built to Race, For the Road – Subaru Impreza WRC S12C
Highly Commended – Ford Sierra RS Cosworth
Bespoke Automotive – Austin-Healey WSM
Highly Commended – Matra Beach Buggy by Bertone
Grand Tourisme – Facel Vega Facel II
Highly Commended – Renault 5 Turbo 1
Make Green Great Again – Aston Martin DBS
Highly Commended – Rolls-Royce Phantom II
Golden Age Coupés – Jensen C8 MkIII
Highly Commended – Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing
Wildcards – Lancia Fulvia Zagato
Highly Commended – Leyat Helica
60 Years of Lamborghini – Lamborghini Miura
Highly Commended – Lamborghini Islero S
