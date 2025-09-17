Yes, There’s Even A Dacia Duster Pickup Now

We can only apologise for the constant stream of Dacia Duster news right now. We’re somewhat having our hand forced by all the different things the budget brand is doing with its ultra-likeable SUV. There’s a raft of new powertrains coming, as well as a van version. Oh, and we’re running one as a long-termer, too, so we’re a bit more invested in it for that reason.

And now, there’s even a pickup version, with a couple of asterisks attached. Firstly, it’s only available in Dacia’s home market of Romania, where local commercial vehicle conversion specialist Romturingia has carried out the work. And secondly… yeah, it’s not exactly going to worry a Ford F-250 Super Duty, is it?

Dacia Duster pickup - front

The stubby little pickup bed essentially takes the place of the boot, and offers a load space a tiny bit over one square metre, capable of hauling up to 430kg of stuff. That, in fairness, is still more than another unavailable-in-Britain Renault-produced commercial vehicle unveiled this week, the Renault 4 van. There are also four lashing points to stop stuff skidding about back there.

You can get the Duster pickup with either the front-wheel drive Hybrid 140 powertrain, with a 1.6-litre four-pot engine and a small electric motor for a total of 138bhp, or as a mild hybrid 4x4 130, which gets a lightly electrified 1.2-litre, 128bhp turbo three-cylinder and a six-speed manual, plus a suite of off-road-specific drive modes. The latter, we feel, is the one to go for, especially on a pickup.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Dacia Duster pickup - side

If you are in Romania, and you want a Duster but constantly find yourself needing to carry around grandfather clocks, small potted trees or taxidermied ostriches, then the Duster pickup is available to order now from €25,983 (around £22,500), before VAT. Availability for any other markets is yet to be confirmed.