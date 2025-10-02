TDU Solar Crown Season 5 Bringing Taxi Missions And New Cars

While pretty much any discourse around open-world racing games for the foreseeable is going to revolve around Forza Horizon 6, we're likely still the best part of a year away from that game's release. In the meantime, then, you’ll have to look elsewhere for your escapist fix of virtually hammering supercars around public roads.

Despite its flaws, one of your options for doing so remains Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, and developer KT Racing has announced what we can expect from its Season 5 update later this month.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

It’ll bring three all-new cars to the game, all of which have previously been teased in some capacity. Among them will be the title’s first dedicated racing car, the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo. Joining it from the British brand’s stable will be the twin-turbo V12-powered DBS Superleggera.

Coming from Italy, meanwhile, is the De Tomaso P72, the first product from the revived low-volume sports car brand, featuring ’60s throwback styling paired with a brutal supercharged Ford V8 making 700bhp.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

The new cars will be joined ‘mid-season’ by a tuned widebody variant of the game’s existing R35 Nissan GT-R, named ‘The Tyger’ and featuring an appropriately lurid livery, while a live event will offer an exclusive livery for the modern Alpine A110 as a prize.

The other big arrival comes in the form of taxi missions, which will essentially see you take on the role of the world’s most exotic Uber driver to deliver passengers to their destinations while making sure you meet their requests. To help facilitate these missions, a fairly unusual feature in racing games is also making an appearance – cruise control.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

We’re still some time off the much-missed feature of buyable houses returning to the TDU franchise, but KT is beginning to take steps towards it – it’ll be introducing evolving construction sites at the locations where houses will eventually be, with the first two appearing on the game’s Ibiza map in Season 5.

Elsewhere, poker will become available at the in-game casino (in the countries where it’s legal, at least), and graphical tweaks are coming to the game’s water modelling. There’ll be various improvements to car models, too. Finally, changes to the in-game economy are coming, including the ability to sell cars, and you’ll be able to dress your character in a selection of new licensed clothing from Puma.

The update’s set to launch in late October, with a preview livestream taking place on the 21st.