TDU Solar Crown Season 5 Bringing Taxi Missions And New Cars

You’ll soon be able to play as Hong Kong’s fanciest Uber driver in the open-world game
TDU Solar Crown
TDU Solar Crown

While pretty much any discourse around open-world racing games for the foreseeable is going to revolve around Forza Horizon 6, we're likely still the best part of a year away from that game's release. In the meantime, then, you’ll have to look elsewhere for your escapist fix of virtually hammering supercars around public roads.

Despite its flaws, one of your options for doing so remains Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, and developer KT Racing has announced what we can expect from its Season 5 update later this month.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

It’ll bring three all-new cars to the game, all of which have previously been teased in some capacity. Among them will be the title’s first dedicated racing car, the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo. Joining it from the British brand’s stable will be the twin-turbo V12-powered DBS Superleggera.

Coming from Italy, meanwhile, is the De Tomaso P72, the first product from the revived low-volume sports car brand, featuring ’60s throwback styling paired with a brutal supercharged Ford V8 making 700bhp. 

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

The new cars will be joined ‘mid-season’ by a tuned widebody variant of the game’s existing R35 Nissan GT-R, named ‘The Tyger’ and featuring an appropriately lurid livery, while a live event will offer an exclusive livery for the modern Alpine A110 as a prize.

The other big arrival comes in the form of taxi missions, which will essentially see you take on the role of the world’s most exotic Uber driver to deliver passengers to their destinations while making sure you meet their requests. To help facilitate these missions, a fairly unusual feature in racing games is also making an appearance – cruise control.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

We’re still some time off the much-missed feature of buyable houses returning to the TDU franchise, but KT is beginning to take steps towards it – it’ll be introducing evolving construction sites at the locations where houses will eventually be, with the first two appearing on the game’s Ibiza map in Season 5.

Elsewhere, poker will become available at the in-game casino (in the countries where it’s legal, at least), and graphical tweaks are coming to the game’s water modelling. There’ll be various improvements to car models, too. Finally, changes to the in-game economy are coming, including the ability to sell cars, and you’ll be able to dress your character in a selection of new licensed clothing from Puma.

The update’s set to launch in late October, with a preview livestream taking place on the 21st.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
A New Lotus Esprit Restomod Is On The Way
Encor Series 1 teaser - side
News
A Dutch Firm Is Perfectly Restoring Datsun 240Zs, And We Need One
S30.world Fairlady Z
News
The Funky-Looking Kia K4 Starts At £25,995
Kia K4 - front
News
Toyota GR Yaris Gets New Aero, Goes Manual-Only In Britain
Toyota GR Yaris Aero Performance - front
News
Here’s The Inside Of The Porsche Cayenne EV And Its Many Screens
Porsche Cayenne EV - interior
Motorsport
The New Honda Prelude Is Going Racing
Honda Prelude GT500 - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray UK Review: American Genius
C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible UK spec, front
Reviews
Aston Martin DBX S Review: Marginal Gains
Aston Martin DBX S - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi Q3 Review: There’s A Decent Car Beneath The Gimmicks
2025 Audi Q3 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi A6 Avant Review: Good, But Where’s The Audi-Ness?
Audi A6 Avant - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi E-Tron GT Review: Does What A Fast Electric Audi Should
Audi S E-Tron GT - front, driving
Reviews
Cupra Terramar VZ Review: A Case Of Unfulfilled Potential
Cupra Terramar - front, static