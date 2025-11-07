PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Grab EA Sports WRC For Free

EA Sports WRC is a game we liked very much, and still continue to like very much. Released in 2023, it brought together the dream pairing of the official licensing for the World Rally Championship with the masters of rally games, Codemasters.

It even enjoyed an unexpectedly long outing, with the title getting a 2024 season update as DLC rather than a standalone annual release, which tends to be the way of EA Sports-published games.

EA Sports WRC, Ford Focus WRC '99

Sadly, though, EA Sports WRC will forever remain an anomaly in the history of Codemasters. The rights to the World Rally Championship will return to publisher Nacon from 2027, which last held them in 2022 with the underwhelming WRC Generations.

Meanwhile, development on further rally titles by Codemasters has been put on an indefinite pause. It’s thought that staff at the Southam-based studio developing WRC games have now been redeployed across EA FC and Battlefield 6, with some moving across to Codemasters’ Birmingham studio to help with its F1 titles.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

You can still buy EA Sports WRC, though, and we implore you to give it a go. Especially if you’re a current subscriber to PlayStation Plus, as you can grab the title for free right now.

EA Sports WRC, 2021 Hyundai i20 WRC

As part of November 2025’s PS Plus Monthly Games, you can pick up WRC 24 (which includes the 2024 season expansion on top of the base game) for no extra cost, alongside the adorable Stray, which lets you wander around as a cat. Give that one a go, too.

When you download EA Sports WRC, though, you’ll have two versions of the game added to your library. Make sure to download WRC 24 to enjoy the additional content, as the original base version won’t automatically include it.

Not a bad way to ease us into a month of rally, we think, with Assetto Corsa Rally set to launch through Steam Early Access next week.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT