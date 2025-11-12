Officially, this is the Peugeot Polygon, a concept that ‘embodies Peugeot’s vision for the future’. Unofficially, it’s a glimpse at what the next generation of the 208 could look like when it arrives in a couple of years’ time.

Proportionally, it’s basically standard supermini fare with the usual concept car flourishes, but the details give away some of the things Peugeot is thinking about sticking on its future models. At the front, for instance, a suite of micro-LED light units make up the car’s ‘face’, and there are more on the C-pillar that display charging status (because the Polygon is, of course, electric).

Peugeot Polygon concept - rear

Peugeot says the Polygon’s overall shape previews the route its next-gen cars will take: “pure, simple and geometric shapes for a more feline stance than ever.” There are some heritage nods to be found, too, including more than a hint of 205 in that back end.

It’s the concept’s interior, though, that’s really its centrepiece. In here, you’ll find hints towards the next generation of Peugeot’s divisive i-Cockpit cabin architecture, and the company only looks to be doubling down on the weirdness. Instruments have been done away with entirely, with info instead reflected onto the bottom of the windscreen via more of those micro-LED units.

Peugeot Polygon concept - interior

You also can’t fail to notice the steering wheel – if it can even be called a wheel. It’s called the Hypersquare, and it’s hooked up to an electronic steer-by-wire system that adjusts steering ratio based on speed. This isn’t an industry first – the Lexus RZ and its weird steering yoke already employ a similar system – but Peugeot says it’ll start rolling it out on its road cars from 2027. Those circular holes on the Hypersquare, by the way, are for controlling key cockpit functions.

Naturally, there’s also much emphasis on sustainability inside and out. The cockpit is covered in fabric recycled from the seats of scrapped Peugeots, while the interior paint lacquer is made of old tyres. The seats feature moulded foam stuck on 3D-printed recycled plastic shells. Oh yeah, and in an effort to reduce the number of parts needed, the cabin is accessed by two gigantic gullwing doors. This, we suspect, isn’t a feature that’ll make it onto the next 208.

Peugeot Polygon concept - side

We’re handily ticking off lots of 2025 concept car buzzwords now, and here’s another: personalisation. Both the exterior and interior have been designed to be highly customisable, with plenty of accessory options and easily-swappable components.

While the Polygon is just a concept, then, you might be able to buy something that looks a bit like it in a couple of years’ time. If you’re desperate for a closer look, though, there’s currently an island within the ever-popular game Fortnite called Polygon City, where you can get up close and personal with the car in between flossing. Or whatever it is people do in Fortnite.