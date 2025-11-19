If you’re the sort of British person whose address has the word ‘Hall’ in it, then there’s a good chance that one of your favourite weekend activities is going out into your expansive private land and picking pheasants out of the sky with your trusty shotgun. And if that’s the case, there’s an equally good chance you own a Range Rover.

It’s no surprise, then, that Land Rover has had a longstanding relationship with Holland & Holland, one of Britain’s longest-established and most regarded makers of big shooty things. The two companies have teamed up on several limited-edition Rangies before, but now there’s a new one, and Range Rover tuner Overfinch is getting in on the act too.

Range Rover Holland & Holland Edition by Overfinch - side

Officially called the Holland & Holland Edition by Overfinch, it’s described as “the most luxurious Range Rover ever built.” Big claim, but looking at it, we’d be hard pressed to disagree.

Inside, it draws inspiration from Holland & Holland’s ‘Royal’ model of shotgun, with the scroll design found on the gun replicated across the cabin’s various stainless steel trim pieces. The French walnut wood veneer also replicates the shotgun’s construction.

Range Rover Holland & Holland Edition by Overfinch - interior

The seats are covered in sumptuous Bridge of Weir leather, available in three separate colourways (all of which incorporate green and tan – the only acceptable combo on an old-money spec Rangie) and incorporating embroidered sporting scenes. And we’re not talking about football, folks. Between the two rear seats is a centre console incorporating a champagne chiller with two glasses (you could also stick some cans of Stella in there, we suppose).

In the boot, meanwhile, you can option two ‘Companion Chests’. One offers storage for yet more booze, with room for two champagne bottles and eight flutes, plus various accessories including a staghorn corkscrew, which may be the most macho product to ever exist. Actually, no, the most macho product to ever exist is the lower of the two chests. In here there’s stowage for two shotguns, plus a whisky decanter and eight tumblers. We can’t possibly think why cars, firearms and strong liquor aren’t combined more often.

Range Rover Holland & Holland Edition by Overfinch - boot

Outside, there are more H&H details, including the logo on the centrecaps of the exclusively-designed 23-inch wheels, and on the Rangie’s new machined dual-finish grille.

Naturally, the Holland & Holland Edition is based on what’s the most opulent standard Range Rover available, the long-wheelbase SV. That car comes with the choice of two plug-in hybrid powertrains or a stonking 598bhp twin-turbo V8, and while Overfinch doesn’t make mention of which of these you can get the H&H with, we can’t imagine many buyers opting for a hybrid.

Range Rover Holland & Holland Edition by Overfinch - front

Available to enquire about now, Overfinch plans to build just 25 of these and sell them at a presumably enormous cost. So, if you’re on the lookout for a gigantic V8-powered gun cabinet, we suggest you act fast.