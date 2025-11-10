A German Tuner Will Now Make Your Rolls-Royce Spectre Lower

As far as presence on the road goes, we’re not going to argue against the Rolls-Royce Spectre being a spectacle. Mostly because of how large and wide it is, but also partly because we don’t want to be in a position arguing with the level of people who own a new Rolls-Royce Spectre.

What if you are one of those owners, though, sick of your Spectre not standing out quite enough? Time for Novitec to step in and help.

Novitec Rolls-Royce Spectre

The German tuner is no stranger to a Roller, offering packages for every car it currently builds, so its new range for the British marque’s first electric car doesn’t come as a surprise.

Changes are pretty subtle as far as luxury car modifications go. As a starting point, Novitec offers a kit to drop the Spectre’s ride height by 35mm. Pair that with a set of Vossen-designed and produced 24-inch wheels (there are three to pick from), and the result is a pretty sinister-looking stance. Even if the idea of putting spacers on a Rolls-Royce sort of hurts our brains.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Then there’s a range of carbon fibre bodywork additions. We’ll stop short of calling it a full kit as this is more akin to the sort of DIY jobs you’ve seen people do to diesel Mercedes C-Classes with eBay C63 badges, albeit with more sophistication. A front lip, side skirts, rear diffuser fins and a rear spoiler made from the material are all available.

Novitec Rolls-Royce Spectre

We assume that if you feel like tackling it yourself, Novitec will ship all the parts out to you. We wouldn’t know, as we’re far too poor to worry ourselves about such things. Rather have someone do it for you? Novitec’s ‘SPOFEC’ comes into play here, going as far as to let you customise the interior to your ‘very own likings’, just in case Rolls’ own in-house offerings couldn’t do enough for you.

Expect that service to cost at least a fair chunk of change over the Spectre’s £260k price from the factory before options. Not that a single one will ever have left Goodwood in base spec…