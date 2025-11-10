The one-make Lamborghini Super Trofeo is one of the most glorious-sounding race series around. Aimed at up-and-coming hotshot GT racers as well as middle-aged businesspeople looking for a new hobby to spend their millions on, it’s used various spec cars since launching in 2009 based on the ‘baby’ supercar of Lambo’s range – first the Gallardo, and latterly the Huracan.

Both of those cars, of course, feature free-breathing 5.2-litre V10s, which sound properly ungodly when freed of road car noise regulations and wrung out among a pack of dozens of others. But with the Huracan road car now retired, a new racer based on its replacement, the Temerario, will be taking its place in the Super Trofeo from 2027.

Lamborghini Temerario Super Trofeo - side

That, of course, means it’s arrivederci to the Huracan’s howling V10 and buongiorno to its replacement’s all-new 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, capable of revving out to a tingly 10,000rpm. The new Temerario Super Trofeo is the second racing version of the car, acting as a little sibling to the full-fat GT3 version revealed in the summer.

Like that car, it ditches the roadgoing Temerario’s electrified front axle, going for a pure internal combustion setup solely driving the rear wheels. It’s been detuned for racing too, at 641bhp compared to the 789bhp peak made by the road car’s V8 (sans hybrid assistance). With a full wings-and-slicks setup and a serious diet programme, though, the Trofeo will still likely kick the standard car’s posterior around a track. It uses the same six-speed sequential racing gearbox as the GT3 car, rather than the road car’s eight-speed dual-clutcher.

Lamborghini Temerario Super Trofeo - rear

Elsewhere, the Super Trofeo gets ABS and a 12-stage adjustable traction control system to make it more approachable for those treating the Super Trofeo series in the same way normal people would treat, say, gardening or model railways. It’s also got the usual suite of safety kit, and the cockpit will be trimmed in Dinamica Infinity, ‘the world’s first 100 per cent PES mono-component non-woven suede for automotive.’ We don’t know about you, but we’re fed up with racing cars with non-woven suede that’s only 98 per cent PES mono-component.

There’s still one more season left to enjoy the screaming V10 of the Huracan Super Trofeo before it takes up a residency in the Retirement Home for Distinguished Racecars, with the Temerario taking its place in the European, Asian and North American championships from 2027. It’ll bring a new soundscape to this hyper-competitive series, but if the Super Trofeo is anywhere near as good to drive as the road car, we’re sure the drivers will pretty quickly stop caring that it’s got two fewer cylinders.