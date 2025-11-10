Here’s Every Car And Track Available In Rennsport

Launching this week on consoles and in full on PC, here’s everything you can drive in – and on – in Rennsport
Another week, another racing simulator to get your hands on. Having spent the best part of the last two years moving through a slightly unusual beta and early access stage, which saw the game free but content locked behind a paywall, Rennsport is now launching in full.

The biggest thing worth mentioning is the change in the games’ business model. Now, it’s moved to a standard paid-for game model as it launches in full on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on 13 November (available right now for Deluxe Edition owners)

Excellent news, as far as we’re concerned. But what cars can you drive in Rennsport, and on which tracks? We’ve broken it all down for you.

Rennsport car list to date

Cup

  • 992 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

EVX

  • Porsche Mission R

GT3

  • Aston Martin Vantage GT3
     
  • Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II
     
  • BMW M4 GT3
     
  • Ford Mustang GT3 (Pre-order bonus)
     
  • McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
     
  • Mercedes-AMG GT3
     
  • Porsche 911 GT3 R
     
  • Porsche 911 GT3 R EVO

GT4

  • Audi R8 LMS GT4
     
  • BMW M4 GT4

Hypercar

  • BMW M Hybrid V8
     
  • Porsche 963 LMDh

M2

  • BMW M2 CS Racing

R1

  • Praga R1

TCR

  • Audi RS3 LMS
  • Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Rennsport

  • Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport (Deluxe Edition exclusive)
Rennsport track list to date

  • Autodromo Nazionale Monza
     
  • Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
     
  • Daytona International Speedway
     
  • Fuji Speedway
     
  • Goodwood Hillclimb
     
  • Hockenheimring
     
  • Jeddah Corniche Circuit
     
  • Nürburgring GP
     
  • Nürburgring Nordschliefe (Deluxe Edition exclusive)
     
  • Road Atlanta
     
  • 8ETA (fictional)
     
  • Crest Da Cauras (fictional)
     
  • Founder’s Track (fictional)
     
  • Orchard Road Street Circuit (fictional)

Will more content be coming?

More cars and tracks will be coming to Rennsport in the future, both as paid-for DLC and in free updates. So far, confirmed content coming down the line includes two classic car packs bringing GT1 and DTM legends to the title, while the home of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Circuit de la Sarthe, will join them. Expect more to follow down the line.

