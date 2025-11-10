Here’s Every Car And Track Available In Rennsport

Another week, another racing simulator to get your hands on. Having spent the best part of the last two years moving through a slightly unusual beta and early access stage, which saw the game free but content locked behind a paywall, Rennsport is now launching in full.

The biggest thing worth mentioning is the change in the games’ business model. Now, it’s moved to a standard paid-for game model as it launches in full on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on 13 November (available right now for Deluxe Edition owners)

Excellent news, as far as we’re concerned. But what cars can you drive in Rennsport, and on which tracks? We’ve broken it all down for you.

Rennsport car list to date

Cup

992 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

EVX

Porsche Mission R

GT3

Aston Martin Vantage GT3



Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II



BMW M4 GT3



Ford Mustang GT3 (Pre-order bonus)



McLaren 720S GT3 EVO



Mercedes-AMG GT3



Porsche 911 GT3 R



Porsche 911 GT3 R EVO

GT4

Audi R8 LMS GT4



BMW M4 GT4

Hypercar

BMW M Hybrid V8



Porsche 963 LMDh

M2

BMW M2 CS Racing

R1

Praga R1

TCR

Audi RS3 LMS

Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Rennsport

Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport (Deluxe Edition exclusive)

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Rennsport track list to date

Autodromo Nazionale Monza



Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps



Daytona International Speedway



Fuji Speedway



Goodwood Hillclimb



Hockenheimring



Jeddah Corniche Circuit



Nürburgring GP



Nürburgring Nordschliefe (Deluxe Edition exclusive)



Road Atlanta



8ETA (fictional)



Crest Da Cauras (fictional)



Founder’s Track (fictional)



Orchard Road Street Circuit (fictional)

Will more content be coming?

More cars and tracks will be coming to Rennsport in the future, both as paid-for DLC and in free updates. So far, confirmed content coming down the line includes two classic car packs bringing GT1 and DTM legends to the title, while the home of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Circuit de la Sarthe, will join them. Expect more to follow down the line.