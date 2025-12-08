If you happen to be a fan of both Rolls-Royce and German tuner Novitec, it’s been a pretty good time to be you lately. Just weeks ago, the firm revealed a modified version of the electric Rolls-Royce Spectre, and now it’s appeasing those who prefer an internal combustion car from Goodwood.

Meet the Spofec-spec Ghost II Black Badge, complete with 696bhp and 739lb ft of torque. Ooft.

That’s a very healthy increase on the standard Ghost’s 592bhp and 644lb ft of torque from its 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine, all courtesy of a reworking of the engine’s software. Novitec claims 0-62mph in just 4.3 seconds (a couple of tenths quicker), although its electronically-limited 155mph top speed remains.

Novitec Rolls-Royce Ghost II

The twelve-cylinder gets a new set of vocal cords, too, with an optional stainless steel exhaust system. Perhaps a little polarising on a Rolls-Royce, but it does have butterfly valves to reduce the exhaust note should you wish.

Beyond the extra oomph, Novitec also lowers the Ghost by 35mm and has worked with American wheel specialist Vossen to work on a range of ‘King-sized’ (its words, not ours) 22-inch wheels. Each retains the famous RR self-levelling centre caps, though.

There’s a completely reworked front bumper too, with larger intakes, making the Ghost look a lot angrier, as if someone’s put one too many sugars in its tea. Changes to the rear bumper and sideskirts come in more subtle carbon extensions, as does a small lip spoiler.

Novitec Rolls-Royce Ghost II

Novitec will also go the length and customise the interior or wheel paint to your liking, though it’s not exactly like anyone has bought a car directly from Rolls-Royce and thought the manufacturer needed to offer more options.

Price for all these Spofec? Novitec doesn’t publicly state it, so expect ‘quite a lot’. Not that you’re concerned, given you’ve just got a new Rolls-Royce Ghost.

