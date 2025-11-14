The Toyota Land Cruiser Has Been Liberty Walked

Have you got your hands on an example of the latest, retro-styled generation of Toyota Land Cruiser? Are you fed up with just how darn narrow it is?

No, we didn’t think so. Even though it’s smaller than the full-size Cruiser you can get in other markets, the 250-series Land Cruiser Prado, as it’s known in those places, is still a bit of a unit. But if you still wish it were just that little bit trickier to thread through width restrictors, then a solution has arrived from Liberty Walk, as it so often does.

Liberty Walk Toyota Land Cruiser - rear
Liberty Walk Toyota Land Cruiser - rear

The Japanese bodykit manufacturer is willing to widebody pretty much anything on four wheels these days, and the Land Cruiser is its latest project.

It gets a new look, even butcher than the standard Land Cruiser, courtesy of an FRP bodykit consisting of a new front bumper with a deep chin spoiler, a rear bumper and not one but two sizeable spoilers, which we’re sure have very real, tangible aero benefits. Honestly.

Liberty Walk Toyota Land Cruiser - detail
Liberty Walk Toyota Land Cruiser - detail

Obviously, though, the most Liberty Walk-ish additions are the set of enormous arch flares that contribute to the car’s beefy new stance. Hilariously, they now shroud a set of 24-inch forged wheels from Vossen, wrapped in racy Toyo Proxes rubber. Basically, we wouldn’t recommend trying to off-road this particular Land Cruiser, although you can get a set of 22s instead in case you want to preserve at least some of its considerable ability.

All this is now available to order through your country’s Liberty Walk distributor of choice, with the full bodykit costing $8800 (about £6700, although confirmation of exact UK prices is yet to come). All the bits are individually purchasable too, while the wheels are a separate package – $14,850 (around £11,300) for the massive 24-inchers, and $11,650 (around £8900) for the lightly more sensible 22s.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

