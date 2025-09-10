This McLaren 750S Special Edition Has Been Inspired By Japan’s Golden Era Of Racing

If you’re anything like us, we assume you’ll have a very soft spot for ‘90s JGTC race cars. Be it from Gran Turismo or relying on dark corners of the internet pre-YouTube to get a fix of the golden era of Japanese sports car racing, more than a few legends have been carved from it.

Minds wander straight to homegrown favourites like the Castrol TOM’s Toyota Supras, or various Calsonic-liveried Nissan Skyline GT-Rs. You may even be a person of culture for a Raybrig Honda NSX. Many European contenders went wheel-to-wheel with JDM legends, though, and even occasionally came out on top.

McLaren 750S JC96, rear
McLaren 750S JC96, rear

Like the Team Goh McLaren F1 GTRs that competed and absolutely dominated in the 1996 JGTC season. Both cars made up four wins from the six races in the championship that season, with an F1 taking the fastest lap in all.

It was car #61, driven by David Brabham and John Nielsen, that took the championship, and now McLaren is paying tribute with some Japan-only special editions. Meet the McLaren 750S JC96, available as either a coupe or Spider, with just 61 cars (We see what they’ve done there) in total.

Our money would be going on the full Lark-livery tribute variant with its large pink front and rear sections, though we’re still fans of the more subtle striping shown on the spider here. Both cars get 15-spoke forged alloy wheels, as well as the 750S’ MSO high downforce kit featuring the extended front splitter and enormous rear wing.

McLaren 750S JC96, interior
McLaren 750S JC96, interior

Other little exterior nods to the F1 GTR include the option of gold brake callipers with red lettering and titanium exhaust pipes, with more changes inside, including gold-painted pedals, JC96 branding throughout and shedloads of Alcantara.

Sadly, no BMW S70/2 V12 engine has been shoehorned in for the full tribute, but the 750S’ 740bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 still offers ample enough performance. Now, we’ll wait for Toyota to respond with a Castrol-livered version of its upcoming new, as-of-yet unnamed sports car.

