New Continental Supersports Is The Lightest Bentley In 85 Years

A crash diet sees this new non-hybrid hardcore Conti drop half a tonne over the standard car
Bentley Continental Supersports - front
Normally, when a lightweight version of a performance car arrives, it’s applauded if it ditches 100kg, or even 50kg, from the mass of the regular version. But this, the new Bentley Continental Supersports, goes above and beyond – it weighs almost 500kg less than a regular Continental. Put another way, that’s half a tonne, or another another way, nearly an entire Caterham.

That’s achieved through throwing away and replacing many things. The aluminium roof has been switched for a carbon one, the back seats have been chucked in the bin and the fronts replaced by some new lightweight sports seats, some of the sound insulation is gone and various driver assistance systems have been deleted. It also sits on a set of new 22-inch forged aluminium wheels, developed by the Porsche wizards at Manthey Racing.

Bentley Continental Supersports - side
Easily the biggest weight savings come from getting rid of two things, though: the hybrid system used by the other variants of the latest Continental, and the front driveshafts. That makes this the first rear-wheel drive Continental since the name’s 2003 reinvention, and at under 2000kg, the lightest Bentley in 85 years.

Obviously, getting rid of the electric elements also mean the Supersports is a bit down on power compared to other Contis – free of hybrid assistance, its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 makes 657bhp versus the ‘entry-level’ hybrid’s 671bhp and the Speed’s 771bhp, and at 590lb ft, torque is lower too. Said engine does, however, breathe through a new Akrapovič titanium exhaust for maximum V8-ness.

Bentley Continental Supersports - interior
Bentley’s yet to get confirmed performance numbers, but reckons on 0-62mph in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 192mph. They too are some way down on the Speed, but as you’ve figured out by now, that’s not really the point of this car.

The rear track has been widened by 16mm, and there’s a rear e-diff backed up by brake-based torque vectoring. There’s also a totally new suite of driver aids, including a multi-stage ESC system for those feeling brave enough to attempt to drift this enormous powerhouse. All this, together with the weight saving and optional Pirelli Trofeo RS rubber, means that the Supersports can take corners around 30 per cent quicker than a Speed.

Bentley Continental Supersports - interior
That’s also aided by the aero package, consisting of a new front bumper and splitter with extra brake and engine cooling channels, a lightweight mesh grille, dive planes, bigger side skirts and rear diffuser, and a fixed bootlid spoiler, which generate 300kg of extra downforce over a Conti Speed.

Much of the other hardware comes from its siblings, including Bentley’s in-house 48V active anti-roll system and the biggest brakes fitted to any current production car – 440mm carbon-silicon-carbide discs at the front gripped by 10-piston (yes, 10) callipers at the front, and 410mm discs and four-pot callipers at the back.

Bentley Continental Supersports - rear
Since it’s a Bentley, pretty much every element of the paint and trim can be personalised, and it’s likely that no two Supersports will be the same, because Bentley’s only building 500 of them. The company doesn’t say how much it’ll cost, but bet on a decent hike over the circa £230,000 that gets you into a GT Speed. Production will start around this time next year, with first deliveries at the start of 2027.

