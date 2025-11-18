After 10 years of rumours since the last title, fans of stealth-based action adventure games will be delighted to know that MGS6, the sixth mainline instalment in the Metal Gear Solid franchise has been annou… Oh, hang on. It’s happened again. This is the MGS6, a mid-size electric crossover from MG poised to take on cars like the Skoda Enyaq and Kia EV5. Sorry if we got your hopes up.

Yes, unlike the last car from this particular line of MG models, the MGS5, there at least isn’t an extant Metal Gear Solid title to show up in Google results for this car. And as for the S6, it’s effectively what it sounds like – a slightly enlarged version of that S5.

MGS6 - rear

It sits on the same platform (also used by the MG4 hatch), but comes with a chunkier 77kWh battery. That can be paired with a single-motor, rear-wheel drive setup for an estimated range of 329 miles, or a dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain that gives a subject-to-confirmation 301 miles. The battery, says MG, can go from 10 to 80 per cent in 38 minutes on a rapid enough charger.

The single-motor car delivers 241bhp and 258lb ft of torque, making for a 0-62mph sprint of 7.3 seconds. The all-wheel drive version, meanwhile, bumps those figures to 356bhp and 398lb ft, dropping the 0-62mph time to a hot hatch-baiting 5.1 seconds. Both versions are capped at 124mph.

MGS6 - interior

Inside, there’s a similar setup to its smaller sibling, with a 10.25-inch instrument display, 12.8-inch infotainment screen, and some all-important physical controls for key features. Opt for the Trophy trim – the upper of the two offered on the rear-drive car, and the only one available on the all-paw version – and you also get a panoramic roof, 11-speaker sound system and front seats that both heat and chill your behind.

The MGS6 starts at £37,995 for the basic rear-drive car and rises to £43,995 for the dual-motor Trophy. It’s on sale now, with deliveries likely to start soon. Well before Metal Gear Solid 6, anyway.