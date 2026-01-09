Mazda has unveiled the new CX-6e at the Brussels Motor Show, marking the brand’s second fully electric model for Europe following the Mazda6e. The CX-6e is scheduled to launch in mainland Europe later this year, with UK deliveries expected in late 2026.

Positioned as a mid-sized electric SUV, the attractive-looking CX-6e uses a 78kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery and a single rear-mounted electric motor. Mazda quotes an output of 258PS and 290Nm of torque, driving the rear wheels through a single-speed transmission. Performance figures are modest by current EV standards, with a claimed 0–62mph time of 7.9 seconds and a top speed pegged back to 115mph.

The new Mazda CX-6e

Range is quoted at up to 300 miles on the WLTP cycle, which places it broadly in line with similarly sized electric SUVs. DC rapid charging is rated at up to 195kW, allowing a claimed 10–80 per cent recharge in 24 minutes, while AC charging is capped at 11kW meaning it will take significantly longer.

The Mazda CX-6e - interior

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Inside, the CX-6e adopts a technology-heavy layout centred around a 26-inch combined display that spans the dashboard. This incorporates infotainment and driver information, supported by a head-up display and gesture controls. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, alongside Mazda’s own connected services app, which includes remote functions such as battery monitoring and digital key sharing.

The Mazda CX-6e - exterior

Mazda is also keen to highlight safety provisions. All versions come with nine airbags and a suite of driver assistance systems including autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assistance and blind spot monitoring, using a combination of cameras, radar and ultrasonic sensors.

The Mazda CX-6e - exterior

In terms of dimensions and practicality, the CX-6e rides on a 2,902mm wheelbase and offers a quoted boot capacity of 468 litres, expanding to 1,434 litres with the rear seats folded. Exterior design follows Mazda’s familiar Kodo styling theme, while interior trim options vary by specification, with synthetic leather finishes across the range.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Boot space is a healthy 1,434 litres with the rear seats folded

The CX-6e will sit alongside the Mazda6e as part of Mazda’s gradually expanding electric line-up in Europe, rather than replacing its existing combustion models outright. Also shown in Brussels was the updated CX-5, which remains a conventional SUV and is due to reach the UK this summer, underlining Mazda’s continued multi-powertrain strategy rather than a full pivot to electric vehicles.